Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back On New Colorado Coaching Staff

The Colorado Buffaloes have made a lot of changes, and coach Deion Sanders has been a major reason for that change. Sanders has completely changed his approach to recruiting in a way that could help Colorado to be more successful than it has been recently.

Coach Prime gives his thoughts on the new coaching staff and what the Buffaloes can accomplish collectively.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders

Mentors

“I truly love this staff. I think that this is the best staff that I have had the pleasure and the luxury to assemble,” said Sanders.

When coach Sanders says something, many people listen, which is why this comment says so much about the new coaches. The new coaches that really stick out include offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, defensive coordinator Chris Marve, and tight ends coach Josh Niblett.

All three of these men have shown an ability to be leaders as coaches, but also as mentors outside of football for these players. Finding coaches like this has helped Coach Prime to start the culture change in Boulder to a culture that more players want to be a part of.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve

A culture that prioritizes winning, but also one that emphasizes the development of young men and their character on and off the field.

Coach Marion has helped to put together a new offense on the schematic side, but has also encouraged a sense of physicality and toughness for his players. During practice, there have been multiple instances where Marion pulls the players aside to tell them he needs more, which shows his leadership and the standard he is setting for the offense.

Chris Marve has had the challenge of putting together a defense in a short time span and has been able to do so quite well. More than the playbook, Marve has consistently talked about violence, speed, and pursuit, along with the physicality that is required to be a great defense. Marve wants the players he plays to want to go out there and dominate. This defense has a whole new mindset, which should lead to a better performance next season.

Coach Niblett has been a source of inspirational quotes consistently in team meetings and at the end of practices during the spring. During his time as a head coach in high school football, he was able to learn how young men respond to all types of coaching and what specifically worked best. Niblett has used that knowledge to coach up the tight ends on the field, but also to help the whole roster to become better men for the rest of their lives.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders

Opportunity

“Everybody had to be given an opportunity to get where they are right now. And I’m thankful that we’re able to give those persons an opportunity, cause they deserve it. I’m not giving them a chance, I’m giving them an opportunity,” added Sanders.

There is a very big distinction between what an opportunity is and what a chance is. Coach Sanders goes into detail on that and clarifies that he is giving these coaches an opportunity.

He does not want to hand the coaches anything; he wants everything to be earned. These coaches have earned the right to get that opportunity because they have shown their abilities in their past roles.

The reason that this is such a good idea from Sanders is the fact that every day is a new slate, and each coach has to prove that they belong there and consistently bring value to the team and to the program. In life, everything is earned, nothing is given.

Coach Prime is taking that philosophy into coaching and roster building. Colorado has needed a culture change, and this adjusted mindset may be the way the Buffaloes can go from average to great in 2026.

