Biggest Question for the Colorado Buffaloes in Spring Practice

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been able to add several solid players to the roster during this offseason, which gives promise for what the 2026 season can hold.

However, there is still one key question that must be answered for Colorado, and it's how the Buffaloes' quarterback play in a new-look offense.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Julian Lewis

While the rest of the roster has been significantly improved, Colorado's quarterback play will have a lot to do with whether or not the Buffaloes can have a successful season, and redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is projected as the starting quarterback for now.

In 2025, Lewis sat behind Kaiden Salter and Ryan Staub while the offense struggled to produce anything consistent in the pass game. Last season, Colorado passed for a total of 2,434 yards, ranking 99th in the country.

In his opportunities, Lewis was 30-55 with a 54.5 completion percentage. He recorded 427 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

2025 was a struggle for the offense, however, many additions in the 2026 offseason could help Lewis create a more productive offense for Colorado.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis Set Up For Success

The interesting thing about Lewis progressing for next season is that there are so many new pieces he must adjust to. He has a new offensive coordinator, almost an entirely new offensive line, the receiver room has been significantly restructured, and he now has to grow into a leadership role.

This can be a lot to manage for young quarterbacks, but the way Coach Prime has built the roster, Lewis may be in a better position than most.

First-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion comes in to implement a new offense called the Go-Go offense. The main goal is to get the ball out quickly to playmakers, make quick decisions, while also emphasizing a physical brand of football up front.

This feeds right into Lewis’ skillset as a quarterback who wants to get the ball out quickly to his teammates and allow them to make the defense tackle in space and chase them around all game long.

Colorado Buffaloes Offensive Playmakers

Lewis also has the benefit of a very experienced and talented wide receiver room. Two key additions are San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero and Texas DeAndre Moore Jr. These two players have a good amount of experience and success at the Division 1 level, which is a big deal for a younger quarterback.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero led the nation in receiving in 2025, moving all over the field, which made it very hard for defenses to account for him and his versatility. Moore was also very versatile and had big-play ability for the Longhorns, providing another weapon for Lewis.

Scudero and Moore will be solid weapons for Lewis, but Colorado also added more speed at receiver with Kam Perry, Ernest Campbell, and kept two Buffaloes from 2025 in Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams.

In the backfield, Colorado added Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith, who have experience in Marion’s system and can help teach the other backs how to be successful in it. Additionally, the Buffaloes added Richard Young, with Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor both making a return to Boulder for the 2026 campaign.

Up front, Colorado hopes to be much improved with the addition of tackles Bo Hughley, Jayven Richardson, and Taj White to protect Lewis on the edge. On the interior at guard, the Buffaloes added Jose Soto and Jayvon McFadden. Demetrius Hunter was also added at the center position.

Colorado also has the benefit of two particular returners in YahYah Attia, a guard, and tackle Larry Johnson III, to bring some familiarity to the program in the offensive line room

The starting line will shift all through spring practice, but as of now, it looks like it could shake out to be:

LT: Bo Hughley

LG: Yahya Attia

C: Demetrius Hunter

RG: Jose Soto

RT: Larry Johnson III

With so much time between now and the start of the season, this group could look completely different, but no matter what combination coach Sanders and the staff choose, the offensive line should perform much better than it has in recent years.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The solid additions up front and in the backfield allow Lewis to stay ahead of the sticks with a consistent run game and give Marion a chance to be creative with play calls on the later downs.

Lewis does need to take a step up in his decision-making, as that is a crucial part of this offense. However, the experience at every position on the offensive side is something that Lewis can lean on in situations of adversity.

This spring should do a lot for Lewis to understand the offense so he can perform and make all the throws necessary for Marion, but also to develop as a leader.

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