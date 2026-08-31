All the Colorado Buffaloes Who Made NFL Rosters After Cuts

The Colorado Buffaloes witnessed the NFL fate of some past Boulder stars on Aug. 30.

The league annually informs teams that they must complete their 53-man rosters before the season. But that also means players getting waived, including veterans.

Coach Deion Sanders saw some of his past players remain on an NFL active roster. Even CU stars from before the era of Coach Prime managed to avoid getting released. Here's which NFL teams will feature a former Buffaloes star.

Baltimore Ravens to Feature Two Colorado Standouts

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester earns one more season with the Baltimore Ravens.

He's one of six wideouts that new head coach Jesse Minter will turn to in the 2026 season. Wester scored twice during the Ravens' preseason slate.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is one more adding some Colorado representation for the AFC North contender. He also earned some limited preseason action. He's even one of the few talents leftover from the coach Mike MacIntyre era who are still playing in the league.

Carolina Panthers Keeping Jimmy Horn

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs with the ball against Houston Texans cornerback Brandon Codrington (17) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jimmy Horn gains his own second season with the franchise that took him in late in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The sixth rounder Horn continued to show flash during preseason action in front of Panthers coach Dave Canales. Horn rejoins the NFC South champs and will once again catch passes from quarterback Byrce Young.

Horn played in 13 games last season, catching 11 passes for 108 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars Bring Back Travis Hunter, One More Colorado Star

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter coming back was already a given. He's plugged to play cornerback yet hasn't been officially ruled out of lining up at wide receiver once again.

But he's not the only Jaguars player here.

Edge rusher BJ Green made the cut too, who played with Hunter in the 2024 season before going undrafted. Green becomes the sixth edge rusher in this room.

Rams Keeping Nate Landman Amid Huge Roster Move

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The past Colorado star linebacker Nate Landman gains another year with the Rams.

But he landed his roster spot on a day LA cleared room to pull off one more move: Bringing back Aaron Donald, who signed a one-year, $20 million deal on roster cutoff day.

Now Landman will team with the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the first time ever.

New Orleans Saints Keeping Colorado Trench Star

Aug 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints guard William Sherman (66) during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams Sherman earns one more year with coach Kellen Moore and the New Orleans Saints.

The 27-year-old had two previous NFL stops with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, playing three seasons each for both teams.

The versatile guard and center started out as a practice squad signing during Sept. 2025 before working his way up to the active roster.

Seattle Seahawks Keeping Colorado Standout

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs the ball past Seattle Seahawks fullback Brady Russell (38) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defending Super Bowl champs opted to keep Brady Russell on their roster as the fullback.

But he lined up as an outside linebacker for Colorado under MacIntyre before eventually moving to tight end. He even got named captain for the truncated 2020 season but became sidelined with an injury.

Russell is best remembered for becoming a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy (honoring the nation's best former walk-on) in 2021.

Shedeur Sanders Makes Cut With Cleveland Browns

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) acknowledges fans after the game between the Browns and the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shedeur Sanders lost out on landing the starting quarterback role for new Browns head coach Todd Monken. As returning quarterback DeShaun Watson earned that title.

Yet Sanders isn't ruled out of the roster, making the cut on Sunday.

The famed 2023 and 2024 quarterback for the Buffaloes got a chance to speak to the 2026 team in June. Now he gets a chance to see incoming quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis operate the all-new "Go-Go" offense for Colorado.

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