All the Colorado Buffaloes Who Made NFL Rosters After Cuts
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The Colorado Buffaloes witnessed the NFL fate of some past Boulder stars on Aug. 30.
The league annually informs teams that they must complete their 53-man rosters before the season. But that also means players getting waived, including veterans.
Coach Deion Sanders saw some of his past players remain on an NFL active roster. Even CU stars from before the era of Coach Prime managed to avoid getting released. Here's which NFL teams will feature a former Buffaloes star.
Baltimore Ravens to Feature Two Colorado Standouts
Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester earns one more season with the Baltimore Ravens.
He's one of six wideouts that new head coach Jesse Minter will turn to in the 2026 season. Wester scored twice during the Ravens' preseason slate.
Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is one more adding some Colorado representation for the AFC North contender. He also earned some limited preseason action. He's even one of the few talents leftover from the coach Mike MacIntyre era who are still playing in the league.
Carolina Panthers Keeping Jimmy Horn
Jimmy Horn gains his own second season with the franchise that took him in late in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The sixth rounder Horn continued to show flash during preseason action in front of Panthers coach Dave Canales. Horn rejoins the NFC South champs and will once again catch passes from quarterback Byrce Young.
Horn played in 13 games last season, catching 11 passes for 108 yards.
Jacksonville Jaguars Bring Back Travis Hunter, One More Colorado Star
Travis Hunter coming back was already a given. He's plugged to play cornerback yet hasn't been officially ruled out of lining up at wide receiver once again.
But he's not the only Jaguars player here.
Edge rusher BJ Green made the cut too, who played with Hunter in the 2024 season before going undrafted. Green becomes the sixth edge rusher in this room.
Rams Keeping Nate Landman Amid Huge Roster Move
The past Colorado star linebacker Nate Landman gains another year with the Rams.
But he landed his roster spot on a day LA cleared room to pull off one more move: Bringing back Aaron Donald, who signed a one-year, $20 million deal on roster cutoff day.
Now Landman will team with the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the first time ever.
New Orleans Saints Keeping Colorado Trench Star
Williams Sherman earns one more year with coach Kellen Moore and the New Orleans Saints.
The 27-year-old had two previous NFL stops with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, playing three seasons each for both teams.
The versatile guard and center started out as a practice squad signing during Sept. 2025 before working his way up to the active roster.
Seattle Seahawks Keeping Colorado Standout
The defending Super Bowl champs opted to keep Brady Russell on their roster as the fullback.
But he lined up as an outside linebacker for Colorado under MacIntyre before eventually moving to tight end. He even got named captain for the truncated 2020 season but became sidelined with an injury.
Russell is best remembered for becoming a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy (honoring the nation's best former walk-on) in 2021.
Shedeur Sanders Makes Cut With Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders lost out on landing the starting quarterback role for new Browns head coach Todd Monken. As returning quarterback DeShaun Watson earned that title.
Yet Sanders isn't ruled out of the roster, making the cut on Sunday.
The famed 2023 and 2024 quarterback for the Buffaloes got a chance to speak to the 2026 team in June. Now he gets a chance to see incoming quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis operate the all-new "Go-Go" offense for Colorado.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna