Shedeur Sanders Pays Visit to Colorado During Offseason

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback room had a special visitor in Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders spent time with the Buffs’ offense, including offensive coordinator Brennan Marrion.

Shedeur Sanders Returns to Colorado

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders was the starting quarterback for Colorado in 2023 and 2024. In his two seasons in Boulder, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns. In 2024, he was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Sanders declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the fifth round by the Browns. As a rookie in 2025, Sanders started seven games. Now during the offseason, he’s back in Boulder spending time with the Buffs.

Colorado hired Brennan Marion as their offensive coordinator this offseason. He was excited to have Sanders back in the building.

“Loved having 2 around for a few days,” Marion posted on his X account. “Nothing better than someone who is actively doing it teach the guys the nuances of the position.”

Loved having 2 around for a few days nothing better than someone who is actively doing it teach the guys the nuances of the position. https://t.co/kMNflBcq3A — Coach Marion (@BrennanMarion4) June 20, 2026

Marion was hired this offseason by Colorado after spending one season as the head coach for the Sacramento State Hornets in 2025. Marion led the Hornets to a 7-5 record, a four-win improvement from the year prior. He’ll look to carry this success over to Colorado, who is coming off a disappointing 3-9 season.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis appears to be in line to be the starter for the Buffs this season. Lewis signed with Colorado as a member of their 2025 recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star prospect.

As a true freshman in 2025, Lewis threw for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He appeared in four games, meaning he was eligible to retain his redshirt.

Considering Colorado went 3-9 and missed a bowl game for the second time in three seasons, Lewis was one of the few bright spots. The Buffaloes had question marks all over the field and they hope that quarterback won’t be one of them heading into 2026.

Deion Sanders Entering Fourth Year as Colorado Buffaloes Coach

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

2026 will be Deion Sanders’ fourth year as Colorado head coach. Coach Prime was hired following Colorado’s one-win 2022 season. In three seasons, Sanders has accumulated an overall record of 16-21.

The high point of his tenure to this point came in 2024. Colorado ended up going 9-3 during the regular season, ending the season in a four-way tie a top the Big 12 conference standings. The Buffs made it to the Alamo Bowl, where they fell to the BYU Cougars.

This will be a big year for Colorado. If they can’t bounce back from the 3-9 2025 season, it will raise big question marks on if the program is still heading in the right direction.

They will get the season underway on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3. Georgia Tech beat Colorado last year in Boulder by a final score of 27-20.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.