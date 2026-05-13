Rising Recruit Nikolas Stevens Pulls Back the Curtain on Colorado Buffaloes Offer

The Colorado Buffaloes turned their recruiting efforts up a notch in May. Which now includes targeting more 2028 talent, even out East.

Nikolas Stevens from Maryland powerhouse DeMatha Catholic is one of the newest Buffaloes target for coach Deion Sanders and company with Colorado offering on Monday. Stevens himself shined a light on what the Colorado offer means for him with Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI.

What Intrigues Nikolas Stevens About Colorado Offer

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens running back Jo Silver (27) scores a touchdown past Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Stevens immediately embraced the fact that the Pro Football Hall of Famer turned head coach Sanders is taking an interest in his trench game.

"It means a lot honestly, when someone like Coach Prime recognizes you it shows that your work is paying off," Stevens told Colorado Buffaloes on SI. "He’s done it at the highest level so it gives you confidence and motivates you to keep improving."

Sanders wasn't at the forefront in making a dash at the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder, though. Stevens cites director of recruiting Rashad Rich, new defensive line coach Dante Carter and defensive coordinator Chris Marve as the men prioritizing Stevens for the Buffaloes.

He joins a lengthy list of 2028 talents Colorado is pursuing to fill the future of the defensive trenches. The Buffaloes have offered as many as 13 different defensive line prospects for the next recruiting cycle while also aiming to top off the 2027 class.

Atlanta prospect and fellow 2028 defender Tory Clark is one of the talents Colorado offered in May along with Stevens.

Stevens Shares What he Likes About Colorado

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) is strip sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Keaten Wade (27) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Like every high school prospect, NFL aspirations exist. But Colorado is one of the few presenting deep past league representation.

With that backdrop, Sanders and the coaching staff try to mimic an NFL team with their workout regimens and practice flow. This approach catches Stevens' attention.

"That definitely stands out. Playing in an NFL type environment helps prepare you for the next level," Stevens said.

The interior defender presents early traits that make him an appealing, highly-coveted prospect for the future.

Stevens' Skillset will get Colorado fans Loving him

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The East Coast talent presents a still-growing interior frame. But it's what he does at his size that'll draw Buffaloes fans in, with the hope Colorado can lock him in.

Stevens beats blockers right out the gate the moment the ball moves. He brings one of the quickest first-step explosions in his region. That burst allows him to gain depth in the line of scrimmage right away.

Stevens turns on the personal motor from there. His foot quickness hands him the edge in penetrating gaps and stressing out interior offensive linemen with the speed/power combination. Running backs then get redirected or get tussled down by Stevens in the end. He also is often seen as the first defender to get into the face of the quarterback, creating duress and panic out of the signal-caller.

Heres some clips from the Imhotep Game on saturday 30-14!! Onto the next!! #GoStags❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/LVVV1KGTYZ — Nikolas Stevens (@Nstevens_99) September 7, 2025

Stevens brings the gap speed and power that Colorado needs for the future. The Buffaloes face a bevy of up-tempo offensive schemes that aim to get the ball out quick. Colorado still needs the cat-quick trench options to disrupt plays, especially when the coverage does enough to force the QB to pull back.

"My biggest strengths are my physicality, effort, and ability to get of the ball fast. I take pride in being aggressive, disciplined, and controlled," Stevens said.

Can Colorado win over Stevens?

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado is smart to avoid ignoring Stevens as he's blowing up on the recruiting trail.

But now it's a matter of staying in touch with him as the offers likely will stack from here for Stevens. Colorado indeed has his attention, which is a positive sign.

"I would love to come down meet the staff and and see the campus for myself," Stevens said when asked if he would consider visiting Boulder.

Colorado faces some stout competition for Stevens. National Championship Game runner-up Miami, SEC representatives Tennessee and Kentucky, even CU's Big 12 rival West Virginia represent some of his early offers.

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