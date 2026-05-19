Colorado Hosts Key Offensive Line Recruit For Official Visit

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted class of 2027 recruit, offensive tackle Dewey Young over the weekend.

Dewey Young Player Profile

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold during the Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Dewery Young is a 6-5, 285 pound offensive tackle out of Kalamazoo, Michigan. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 20 offensive tackle in the 2027 class according to 247Sports Composite.

Young was offered by Colorado back in April of 2025 and went on his official visit to Boulder.

“Great OV this weekend,” Young posted on his X account with a picture of him wearing Colorado gear.

This would be a huge commitment on the offensive line for Colorado. Young would be the Buffaloes' highest rated tackle to commit to them out of high school since four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith in the 2025 class.

Since hiring coach Deion Sanders prior to the 2023 season, the highest rated offensive tackle the Buffs have landed in high school recruiting is Jordan Seaton. Seaton was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in the 2024 class. He signed with the Buffaloes and that’s where he spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In 2024, Seaton was named a Freshman All-American and an Honorable All-Big 12 mention. In 2025, he was named Second-team All-Big 12. Following the 2025 season, Seaton entered the portal as a five-star transfer. He ended up transferring to the LSU Tigers.

Colorado’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far in the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Buffaloes has landed the commitments from three recruits: four-star quarterback Andre Adams, three-star cornerback Davon Dericho, and three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairley.

Rivals ranks this class No. 57 in the country and No. 10 in the Big 12 conference. This is a tick up from where Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class was ranked. With 19 commits, the Buffs’ 2026 class was ranked No. 67 in the country and No. 15 in the Big 12. The only team in the Big 12 with a lower rank was the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who went winless in Big 12 conference play in 2025.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While results on the field in the Coach Prime era have fluctuated with a three-win, four-win, and nine win season, one thing that hasn't changed is their aggressiveness in the transfer portal. Year in and year out, Colorado has been towards the top of the list of teams in the country with the most incoming and outgoing transfers. The same is true for the 2026 transfer portal cycle.

Colorado has 43 players on their team this year that are incoming transfers. They also saw the exit of 36 players from the 2025 team to the portal. These drastic changes should give hope to Colorado fans that a one-year turnaround from their 3-9 2025 season to making it back to a bowl game in 2026 is in the cards.

The Buffaloes will kick off their 2026 season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 3.

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