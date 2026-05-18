Four-Star Recruit Tyler Alexander Draws Attention With Colorado Praise
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The Colorado Buffaloes rolled out the red carpet for recruits Saturday. The visitors included those representing defense, a pivotal area of need for the 2027 recruiting class.
Three-star linebacker and former Alabama commit Ba'Roc Willis was one of the headlining visitors to Boulder. But Tyler Alexander from Palm Beach, Fla., became one of the few four-star defenders taking in Colorado. The interior defensive lineman clearly left the Rocky Mountains feeling great from the trip.
Defensive Line Recruit Tyler Alexander Teases Colorado Buffaloes Interest
The Palm Beach Central High standout and incoming senior thanked Colorado for a "phenomenal" trip as he described via social media.
He also got a photo in with Coach Deion Sanders that made its own rounds on social media.
But then Alexander began interacting with fans, pleading that he would choose Colorado. Alexander responded by posting multiple Buffalo emojis, teasing that he's high on Colorado.
How Defensive Lineman Tyler Alexander Boosts Colorado Buffaloes
Alexander presents a game-changing prospect for Colorado should he accept the Buffaloes' offer.
He brings an impressive frame already at 6-4, 310 pounds. But how he moves with that size is what's drawing college coaches, including members of the Buffaloes' staff.
Alexander is quick-footed and disruptive the moment the center moves the football. He's already in the backfield in less than 1.5 seconds. He piled 20 tackles for a loss in 2025 by turning to his snap explosion.
Alexander keeps his personal motor humming against the pass, too, often chasing down quarterbacks first before the play ends. Colorado lacked a disruptive interior pass rusher last season, so Alexander can help immensely.
Colorado needs inside trench help for the future badly. Too many offenses gashed the Buffaloes on quick screens and even through the option. Alexander brings beyond a prototypical build for the defensive line. Defensive coordinator Chris Marve and new defensive tackles coach Dante Carter should grow enamored by Alexander's combination of foot speed and relentless energy.
Colorado Buffaloes Must Fight off These Powerhouses for Defensive Lineman Tyler Alexander
While Colorado fans should feel encouraged about Alexander having a "phenomenal" trip to Boulder, it doesn't mean the Buffaloes are the clear-cut favorite.
Sanders and members of the defensive staff will need to aggressively counter some notable powerhouses to land Alexander. Starting with one former in-state rival of Coach Prime.
Florida has long been considered the heavy favorite to land Alexander by On3/Rivals. Now the Colorado visit could alter the plans and decision for Alexander. Yet the Gators present a prominent stay-at-home opportunity for Alexander. But he's got one more major trip on deck.
Alexander plans to fly over to South Bend, Ind., to check out Notre Dame on June 12. The Fighting Irish are another making the big push to boost their trenches with Alexander. The defensive tackle likely could get enticed by Notre Dame's top-five recruiting ranking and the fact that Notre Dame has just one interior defensive lineman commit so far in David Folorunsho, a fellow four-star prospect.
The Buffaloes will need Carter, Marve and then Sanders to stay in touch with Alexander, including flying to Florida to watch him under the fall Friday night lights. Director of player personnel Darrius-Darden-Box is one more wildcard here as he's become proactive with dishing out offers and building relationships with recruits. Increased communication from Colorado's side is paramount for the Buffaloes to pull off this massive coup of landing Alexander.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna