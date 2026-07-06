Most Underrated Player in Colorado Buffaloes' Recruiting Class

The Colorado Buffaloes enter the post-Fourth of July world armed with 19 verbal commits, four of whom are ranked as four-star recruits per the 247Sports composite rankings.

That makes the Buffaloes one of two Big 12 teams owning a quartet of four-stars for this 2027 recruiting cycle. Outside of Colorado and Kansas State, only Texas Tech owns more four-stars with 10 total.

Coach Deion Sanders has trusted the likes of director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box, director of recruiting Rashad Rich, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, assistant offensive line coach Gunnar White, plus the rest of his staff to win over recruits. Colorado's current class brings plenty of star power, but one earns the title of most underrated recruit for this class.

Colorado's Most Underrated Recruiting Find

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

So far, 15 commits own a three-star ranking. Some, like running back Kylan Bobo, owned 27 scholarship offers before choosing the Buffaloes. Others, like edge rusher Ba'Roc Willis and offensive tackle Coderro McDaniel, were once SEC-bound, but left Alabama and Ole Miss, respectively, for Colorado (Willis reopened his process months prior to his May Colorado decision).

But cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher pulled in a pivotal under-the-radar find out of Houston back in May.

Fletcher led the efforts to land a little-known cornerback in Prince Washington, who became a part of Colorado's early summer recruiting surge.

Washington rises as Colorado's most underrated recruit for multiple reasons.

Colorado Landed a Previous Unranked Talent

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado officially entered the picture for the Houston Lamar High standout on May 14, extending the offer to Washington.

The 6-1 Washington never received any star rankings at the time from either 247Sports, On3/Rivals or even ESPN. But Washington owned multiple offers in tow.

Local university and Colorado's Big 12 rival Houston offered him before the Buffaloes. Memphis out of the American Athletic Conference offered, too. Even Colorado's Rocky Mountain Showdown rival, Colorado State, tried to pursue Washington on the recruiting trail.

But Fletcher did enough to win over the still-growing cornerback. And for Colorado, the Buffaloes secured a huge under-the-radar find in further compartmentalizing Washington's game.

Colorado Pulls in Physical, Cerebral Cornerback

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney after a 2025 Big 12 game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fletcher, Sanders, plus defensive coordinator Chris Marve will soon have a smart defender to coach.

Washington proves on the field that his eyes are among his biggest strengths. He disrupts screen passes by identifying where the ball is going pre-snap. But Colorado adds someone with strong short-area quickness, meaning he can close windows on the field in a hurry. That's greatly needed against the up-tempo attacks Colorado already faces.

Washington shows strong patience and little panic on the football field too when tested by opposing quarterbacks. He's not one to lunge forward when he presses at the line, as he keeps himself squared and runs with low hips to the ground.

Colorado already features Davon Dericho and Will Rasmussen as two other incoming corners for this 2027 class. But the 5-9 Dericho looks like a contender for slot cornerback duties. Rasmussen brings similar traits but can vie for perimeter cornerback duties. Washington rises as the tallest, most physical option.

Washington's presence becomes greatly needed anyway. The Big 12 is expected to have future star power at wide receiver in the following 2027 commits: Four-star Blake Wong (BYU commit), fellow four-star Benny Easter Jr. (Texas Tech commit), one more four-star in Carter Bonner (West Virginia pledge) and a final blue-chip recruit in Jaxton Itaaehau (Utah four-star commit who's likely to play receiver).

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