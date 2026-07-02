Newest Colorado Recruit Kylan Bobo's Fit in Buffaloes Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes found their feature back of the 2027 class, as they landed a commitment from Tupelo, Mississippi, native Kylan Bobo, per Rivals. His commitment helps ease the pain of the Buffaloes losing out on fellow 2027 running back Steven Alexis, who flipped his commitment to the Illinois Fighting Illini on June 16, per his X account.

With new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion implementing his ‘Go-Go’ offense in 2026, a running back of the future was a necessary addition for the Buffs. His scheme utilizes the position heavily, and Bobo seems to be the perfect fit.

Kylan Bobo’s speed makes him the perfect fit for Colorado

Tupelo's Kylan Bobo (29) maneuvers past Brandon's defensive line during play in Brandon, Miss., Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. Tupelo won 36-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most prominent aspect of Bobo’s game is his high-end speed. He’s displayed it both on the gridiron and as a track athlete during his career with the Tupelo High School Golden Wave.

According to MileSplit, Bobo has recorded a personal record of 11.12 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Per the site’s running conversion calculator, that time translates to a 4.64-second 40-yard dash. As a freshman in college, that speed will be effective. But, more than likely, Bobo will have improved on it by his first season in Boulder after another high school campaign and an offseason of workouts at CU.

On film, his speed shows up in the cuts he makes to get to the second level of defenses. He explodes through lanes and identifies them quickly. In an offense like Marion’s, fast running backs are a true luxury. It utilizes its backs in plenty of screens and RPOs, requiring them to make plays in space. Bobo’s film shows that he has all the tools to fit perfectly in that role.

Why Colorado's offense needs a running back of the future

Tupelo's Kylan Bobo (29) carries for yardage as Brandon's Reece Quinn (41) closes in during play in Brandon, Miss., Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. Tupelo won 36-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bobo’s commitment couldn’t come at a better time, as the Buffaloes were in desperate need of a running back of the future. After Alexis’s decommitment, Colorado was left without a running back commit in the 2027 class. In addition, the Buffs' running back room will be rapidly losing talent over the next two seasons.

Half of the Buffs’ backfield is made up of upperclassmen, and two of their underclassmen are former walk-ons who have yet to record rushing stats at the college level. This means that by the time Bobo is done with his first year with the Buffs, there will be very little of the 2026 backfield remaining.

Bobo can use that first season to develop before taking over as Colorado’s feature back in year two. It’s a great situation for him, and a needed piece of depth for coach Deion Sanders’s squad.

What Kylan Bobo has proven in his high school career

Tupelo's Jaeden Hill (0) hands off to Kylan Bobo (29) during play in Brandon, Miss., Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bobo proved that he is capable of taking on such a role with a dominant junior season at Tupelo High School. He was the Golden Wave’s bell-cow running back, tallying 197 carries for 1,726 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also added another 106 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game.

With one more season to build upon that performance, Bobo can continue to raise his stock before arriving at Colorado. If he proves that his junior season was no fluke, the Buffaloes may have found a diamond in the rough to build their run game around for years to come.

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