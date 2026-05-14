Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Hidden Gem Out of Texas

The Colorado Buffaloes hold only three verbal commits for the 2027 class before Memorial Day weekend.

Coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff made the attempt to add to their class, though, on Wednesday. This time targeting an unheralded Texas recruit who's unranked by national recruiting outlets but is starting to explode on the trail.

Colorado Offers Cornerback Prince Washington

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes extended their newest offer to the Lamar High School of Houston talent.

Sanders isn't at the forefront in pursuing the underrated cornerback, though. Washington cites Colorado cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher as the coach making the run at him.

Despite holding no current star ranking or any composite scores, Washington is ascending with multiple offers in tow.

Colorado happens to be one of two schools from the Power Four that's offered the 6-1 defender.

Colorado Enters Recruiting Battle

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The other power conference representative chasing Washington is a Big 12 rival. Let alone a local option for the physical cornerback.

The Houston Cougars offered him back on April 30 as UH emerged as the first from the Power Four to reward Washington with a four-year opportunity. He's set to visit the campus during the week of June 4.

He's got other notable suitors on his table, though. AAC power Memphis sent him its offer before Houston came through. Fellow Group of Five school Missouri State is another school going after Washington. Incoming Pac-12 representative Colorado State rose as one of his other Mountain region suitors. North Texas, UTEP and College Football Playoff team Tulane represent the other Football Bowl Subdivision offers.

Texas Southern from the HBCU realm is one more university that took a liking to Washington's skills and made its own scholarship extension to him.

Prince Washington Brings High Ceiling as Colorado Target

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. (82) attempts a catch against cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The incoming senior stars in a football hotbed when it comes to recruiting. But he presents traits that makes him more collegiate ready than originally thought.

Washington shows a cerebral side during games. He's picked up on screen passes once the ball snaps. Washington then destroys the play right after as the first tackler for Lamar. His closing speed is destructive towards short passing areas, which hands Colorado someone who can blow up screens if Washington accepts the scholarship.

But he plays textbook coverage too. Washington sinks his hips low enough to stay squared on his wide receiver assignment. He displays strong patience in awaiting for the ball while staying hovered on his wideout. Washington then has long enough arms to pluck the football away even inside the end zone, making him a future valuable red zone defender.

Colorado's coaches likely watched Washington closely against Texas Tech five-star commit Benny Easter during the 2025 season. Washington still played him deep and broke up one pass in front of him. Easter's Summer Creek High won in lopsided fashion 58-14, but Washington helped hold him to 62 yards on four catches plus kept him out of the end zone.

Fletcher, Sanders, defensive coordinator Chris Marve and the Buffaloes could land a major Houston sleeper here if they completely win over Washington.

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