Colorado's Most Underrated Position Group Isn't What Fans Might Think

On Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes will be playing their Spring Game, and so far, it seems that the team as a whole has been trending in a great direction. However, there is one position group that appears to be underrated heading into the Buffaloes 2026 Spring Game.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders coaches before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Tight End Room Returns Key Pieces

Throughout the spring, there has been a lot of buzz about Colorado installing a new offense under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. The main focus has been on the revamped running back room, the tremendous talent of the wide receiver position, and several high-level additions to the offensive line, looking to have a major improvement in 2026.

The one position group that has not gained as much attention compared to the rest of the offense is the tight ends. One thing many people have not considered is the continuity that the Buffaloes have in the tight end group.

Colorado has several returning players from the 2025 team, with Zach Atkins, Brady Kopetz, Charlie Williams, Corbin Laisure, and Zayne DeSouza. The only addition to the tight end unit is Fisher Clements, transferring from Northern Colorado.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Last season, Atkins was really the only tight end who received any action on the offensive side of the ball for Colorado. In 2025, Atkins recorded 20 receptions for 149 yards in an average of 7.4 yards per catch.

While Atkins was not a feature of the 2025 offense in Boulder, he has a versatile skill set, enabling him to be a factor as a pass catcher, but he can also create movement in the run game.

Near the end of the 2025 season, Kopetz started to work himself into more of a leadership role and that could help him to become a more integral part of the offense. While he is used as more of a blocker and special teams contributor, he could find a role as an underneath target and create separation on play-action opportunities when the Buffaloes run a heavy formation against opposing defenses.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Clements could also carve out a role for himself in Marion‘s offense, with his frame standing at 6’7. Having a target with Clements' size could provide redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis with a great option to get the ball to in the red zone when the coverage is a lot tighter.

Kopetz, Williams, Laisure, and DeSouza may have a larger role on special teams and as blockers than as a receiving threat on offense, but if their number is called, Marion could have a specific way to use each one of them.

Tight Ends Coach Josh Niblett’s Leadership

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado tight ends not only have the skill sets to be successful, but also have a great coach to help them accomplish their goals in Josh Niblett.

Niblett is known as one of the more successful high school head coaches, especially in the state of Georgia, where he coached at Gainesville High School. As a head coach in high school, Niblett was able to learn a lot about the game of football, but also how to become a successful leader in a football locker room.

So far, Niblett has been vocal about the importance of his group being versatile as receivers for the Buffaloes quarterbacks, but also being able to generate movement in the run game as blockers. Niblett has an understanding of how important his group is, and his desire to lead them to success may be what helps to push this group over the top.

Starting early in the spring, Niblett clearly became one of the more interesting coaches to watch, mainly due to his inspirational speeches and desire to help the Colorado players become a lot more than just who they are on the field. He wants to help them lead strong lives off the field as well.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was hoping to find coaches who displayed experience and success, but also fit into the Buffaloes' culture of being able to build from the ground up. It seems that so far, Niblett could be one of Sanders’ best additions to the coaching staff.

Colorado has a great opportunity to take a massive step forward, especially on the offensive side of the ball in 2026. Atkins, Kopetz, Clements, Williams, Laisure, and DeSouza have a great opportunity to impress the entirety of the Big 12 next season in helping Colorado to become a dominant offense across the board as weapons in the pass game and resetting the line of scrimmage as blockers on the ground.

With the 2026 Colorado Spring Game looming, do not be surprised if the tight ends look like one of the better units on the field with their versatility, athleticism, and detailed coaching from Niblett.