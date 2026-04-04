How Donald Trump's New Executive Order Affects the Colorado Buffaloes

In the current landscape of college athletics, the transfer portal has become a major topic of discussion, whether it is positive or negative.

The President of the United States Donald Trump has signed a new executive order to try to address concerns that many athletic directors and people across the athletic landscape have, and the Colorado Buffaloes could be affected.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

The Executive Order

This new order mandates that each college athlete has a window of five years of eligibility in the NCAA and can transfer once during their undergraduate studies. When the athlete does complete their undergraduate education and begins a graduate degree, they are then allowed to transfer again. As of now, the order is set to be in practice starting Aug. 1.

There is no doubt that, like other situations, there will be some pushback if this really helps the NCAA manage the new age of athletics, including the transfer portal and NIL.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark released a statement Friday evening to give his thoughts on what many hope to be a positive change for the NCAA:

“Federal action is essential to protect the future of college athletics, and on behalf of the Big 12, we appreciate President Trump’s commitment to advancing a solution.”

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders’ Roster Building Strategy

With some more hands-on approach in the recruiting aspect of his job, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders may have to alter the way he builds his roster. Almost every offseason since he has been in Boulder, Sanders has heavily relied on the transfer portal to add players to his roster.

However, with undergraduate players limited to just one transfer opportunity, high school recruiting may become a lot more prevalent in football specifically. With an opportunity to sign and develop talent, Sanders could find a way to keep most players on a year-to-year basis if he can create sustained success with Colorado to make the Buffaloes a desirable destination for recruits.

With the new ruling on transferring, this may cause high school recruits to more deeply consider their initial commitment. With only one opportunity to transfer during their undergraduate degree, they must make the correct decision.

Sanders has already begun to more heavily prioritize high school recruiting, but once this executive order is in full effect on August 1, those efforts may turn into a top priority for the Buffaloes football program.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado head coach JR Payne speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Colorado Basketball

For the future of college basketball, this new ruling could change completely how players make their decisions and commitments to the collegiate programs. Players would have to make the right decision with all the information based on their fit in the team’s culture but also consider if they have the opportunity to earn significant reps.

In many cases, basketball at the college level has been viewed as a year-to-year contract for these players, which is why there has been a lot of movement, especially at the Division 1 level. For the future of roster building, both Boyle and Payne must be very particular in the type of players they want for their culture, but also for their scheme, to ensure consistent success in the Big 12.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle as seen during the first half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Coaches Tad Boyle and JR Payne, like Coach Prime, may be forced to put more effort into high school recruiting to ensure that they always have the holes on their rosters filled and not rely too heavily on the transfer portal.