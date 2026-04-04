Colorado Buffaloes Trending for Elite Defensive Line Recruit

Looking ahead to the future, the Colorado Buffaloes want to find sustained success, especially on the defensive line. It seems that early in the process, Colorado is an early favorite to land a great edge prospect from the 2027 class to help add depth up front from the high school level.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

James Harris Jr.’s Recruitment

2027 edge prospect James Harris Jr. has received significant offers following his junior campaign, with a total of 25 offers from a variety of schools. The high school prospect had a great junior season where he put his talent on tape in a big way.

During the 2025 season, Harris recorded 70 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and seven sacks with Cy Falls, resulting in a 9-4 record. Harris, showcasing his ability to make plays, has gained a lot of attention, which is warranted based on his production.

In the midst of all his offers, Harris is considering North Carolina and Colorado as the leaders in his recruitment, according to Adam Munsterteiger of On3.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Where Colorado Stands

“I had a one-on-one talk with Coach (George) Helow, the edge coach, had a one-on-one talk with Coach Prime, and it was amazing the hospitality, wisdom, and knowledge they gave me. It was an amazing trip. The coaches wanted me to commit real bad,” said Harris.

The Colorado coaches seem to have placed more focus on high school recruiting, and that has started at the top with Colorado coach Deion Sanders. He has taken more of a hands-on approach and has watched film on every player in addition to looking at the character to make sure they fit in Boulder.

The fact that defensive line coach George Helow and Coach Prime gave off a positive impression is a great sign that Harris could fit with the Buffaloes, but also that the high school recruiting for Colorado is heading in a much different direction than it has in years past.

Harris’ production on the field and his character off the field give Colorado great signs, and the more they talk to Harris, the more likely it seems he could be in Boulder in 2027.

“I am going to keep it real with you. I saw everything I needed to see. As of now, they are No. 1 on my board. If I had to commit today, I am going to Colorado,” Harris commented.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Positional Versatility

Standing at 6-2 and 225 pounds, Harris has the frame to play defensive end, but his quickness and versatility could allow him to be a great weapon for the Buffaloes.

Harris‘s versatility in the front seven fits right in with defensive coordinator Chris Marve, who has been known to be very versatile with fronts. Adding a player like Harris could help give the buffaloes a lot of flexibility to play several players in different spots to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Positional versatility is one of the more valuable traits. A player can possess, and someone who can rush the passer, be reliable in coverage, and blitz is a defensive coordinator’s dream from a player in the front seven. Harris’ versatile skillset could help him not only sign with a program like Colorado, but also have a successful career at the collegiate level.

It seems Colorado is not just focused on what they will accomplish in 2026, they also want to find a way to find sustained success. That starts with high school recruitment, and adding a piece like Harris could help Colorado to become a desirable destination for other high school recruits.