Colorado Newcomer Cree Thomas Displaying Confidence Before the Season

Colorado Buffaloes newcomer cornerback Cree Thomas is embracing his new surroundings after transferring from Notre Dame to Colorado.

The former Fighting Irish defensive back is taking in his first Buffaloes camp and already, is rising as a fan favorite. Especially with what Thomas has said about his transition to the Big 12 university and standing next to coach Deion Sanders.

But Thomas fired off a "polished" warning directed towards future opponents of the Buffaloes, including the Big 12.

Cree Thomas Gets Real on Where he's Improved at Colorado

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thomas spent his offseason sharpening his game alongside Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II. All in the name of stepping into fall camp newly molded from his Notre Dame departure.

"Technique wise, I’m much more polished," Thomas said. "I've really locked into it, but also just confidence, just confidence in my game, like being ready to go make a play. I feel like now I'm really looking to go find the ball, and I would say that's somewhere where coming to play for Coach Prime, I've really grown, and I've really been able to show that.”

Thomas speaks like a defender already beyond prepared to become Colorado's next bonafide star ballhawk post Travis Hunter.

Why a Confident Cree Thomas is Needed for Colorado

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Ethan Long (22) celebrates an interception with cornerback Cree Thomas, right, during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This version of Thomas is capable of sparking much needed energy for a defense that got shredded last season.

He walks into a unit that surrendered 30.5 points per game, placing the Buffaloes at No. 112 out of 136 different Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Last season's unit only allowed under 10 points in a game just once: Sept. 6 against FBS newcomer Delaware, which was a 31-7 Buffaloes rout. Colorado went on to surrender 30 or more points five times the rest of the way, including allowing more than 50 points in consecutive lopsided losses to Utah and Arizona.

Thomas rises as the latest from a blue blood program to choose Sanders and Colorado as his next home. His time spent with Surtain shows the seriousness he has with wanting to deliver an immediate impact.

The Broncos star is lauded across the NFL for displaying brute force in press coverage, then playing a fast and fundamentally sound coverage technique against wide receivers to force errant throws and turnovers.

Another Colorado Coach Raves About Cree Thomas' Confidence, Play

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Cree Thomas (20) breaks up a pass intended for Syracuse Orange wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby (3) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas' new defensive coordinator Chris Marve brings his share of blue blood knowledge too to the Buffs as a past SEC assistant.

Marve fired off his own warning about Thomas in five words.

"Cree is just scratching the surface," said Marve.

The one-time three-star find for Freeman and the Fighting Irish is emerging as the breakout defender for the 2026 Buffaloes during fall camps. He's showing to become the one lifting the tide on the defensive side per Marve and Sanders' words, and Thomas' own words.

Thomas very well could earn an "L" for leader or "D" for dog patch from Sanders if this trajectory continues.

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