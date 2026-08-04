Colorado Fans Will Love What Cree Thomas Said About Competitions in Fall Camp

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has liked what he has seen from Cree Thomas since the cornerback arrived in Boulder, and Thomas has given the Buffaloes another reason to keep paying attention as fall camp gets rolling.

The redshirt freshman, who transferred from Notre Dame in January, has already carved out a place in Colorado’s secondary and has continued to draw attention through the start of camp. He spent part of his offseason working with Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and that experience left a clear impression.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas said the offseason work gave him a better look at what it takes to play corner at the highest level. He said the chance to be around Surtain, along with other high-level defenders, was a reminder of the work that still goes into the position.

“And I’ve just been so blessed to be able to be around all these guys,” Thomas said, per DNVR Buffs. “You know, Coach Prime on the leadership retreat, I got to meet Jalen Ramsey, and then I got the opportunity to work out with Pat Surtain. And I mean, just seeing how he works, it was a blessing. Like, it really motivates me just knowing, like, 'Hey, if ever want to get to that level, this is how I got to work.'”

Fall camp competition

Now with Colorado officially starting back up, Thomas said the first two days of camp have already been lively.

“I’m super pleased. Everybody’s running around. We got plays for the offense, plays for the defense going back and forth, challenging each other," Cree said, per DNVR Buffs.

The early part of camp has had the feel Colorado wanted. The team is away from Boulder for its first week of work, and Thomas said the change of scenery has helped the group stay locked in.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That is a good place for Colorado to be with a roster that has turned over again and needs its best players to settle in quickly. Thomas has been one of the defenders who has looked comfortable from the start.

A fast climb for Thomas

Thomas did not take long to get noticed in Boulder. Colorado brought him in from Notre Dame in January, and he quickly pushed into the mix during spring practice. By the time July rolled around, he was representing the Buffs at Big 12 Media Days.

Thomas has sounded confident from the start, and that confidence has not faded as camp has opened.

He also talked about how far the team has come since January.

“We showed up in January as strangers,” Thomas said. “Almost the whole team was transfers. We’re super close now; it’s night and day.”

That kind of response says a lot about where Colorado is right now. The Buffs have spent the offseason trying to become a team, not just a collection of transfers, and Thomas says the group has gotten there quickly.

What Colorado has in Thomas

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado brought in Thomas because he has the size, experience, and confidence to play a real role in the secondary this season.

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he has the length Colorado wants on the outside. He plays with a physical edge and has said he is most comfortable in press-man coverage. That fits the way Sanders and the staff have talked about him since he arrived.

He also enters the season with four years of eligibility left, which gives Colorado long-term value at a position where depth always matters.

Colorado has spent the first week of fall camp in Colorado Springs, with the Buffaloes based at UCCS and practicing daily at Fountain-Fort Carson High School. That setting has fit the way Thomas described the group. The Buffs are still getting to know each other, but the chemistry seems to be coming faster than it would in a normal camp setting.

“We’ve really meshed together. We’re all really close.”

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