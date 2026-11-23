Years later, long after most of the relevant parties are dead or in some kind of witness protection, the CIA will release the details of certain missions and operations. Spies. Fake movies. Comically large duffel bags full of cash. Wire taps.

We know much about the inner world upon which greater humanity balances like the cradle on a treetop. GPS coordinates. Drones. Addresses. Secret bunkers. Underground compounds. Reading it all provides a certain texture to your daily life, understanding that somewhere, in some distant part of the world, a plan is underway meant to save us or destroy us.

And it’s particularly surprising after watching Jaguars-Giants that we know more about these things than we do why a certain official decided to label an occurrence in a football game a catch. If you missed the Parker Washington “drop” against the Giants in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, Jacksonville trailing by 11 points with a little more than 12 minutes to play, let me bring you up to speed quickly: A human being grasped a football with both hands in the back of the end zone. He touched his left foot down. He touched his right foot down. He touched a kneebone and a thigh bone down. And as he fell to the turf, it appeared that his grip on the ball only got stronger somehow; his underneath hand serving as a lunch tray upon which the football safely rested.

Washington obviously thought it was a catch. Liam Coen, the Jaguars’ coach, thought it was a catch. Gene Steratore, the person the NFL has placed in a broadcast booth simply to applaud the work of officials, thought it was a catch. The referee crew in Mexico City on hand for 49ers-Vikings where Mike Evans made a similar catch , thought it was a catch. Jevon Holland, the Giants’ safety WHO WAS TRYING TO STOP THE CATCH, told reporters after the game that “that might have been a catch. I thought he got his foot down.”

The only people who did not were the officials managing the Jaguars-Giants game. Incomplete on the field. Incomplete on replay. And, upon further questioning from a pool reporter after the game, the NFL’s vice president of replay Mark Butterworth—a fake-sounding syrupy sweet cover alias clearly given to this person in order to throw us off the scent (of pancakes? Dammit, it’s already working)—told us that because the ball changed hands, the referees could not call it a touchdown.

Pool report from @PLeonardNYDN with NFL VP of instant replay Mark Butterworth, who said it was determined #Jaguars WR Parker Washington did not have full control of the ball until he was out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/Zx42dj1Xui — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2026

Here’s the other part of the Holland quote, by the way, after he told reporters that he was almost certain the Jaguars—who lost this game by five points, by the way—had scored: “Shout out Vegas. I don’t know.”

As we burrow deeper and deeper into a sewer of toxicity, insanity, addiction and violence related to gambling in professional sports, Holland perfectly drew the chalk line between where we are now, what we all think and where it’s all headed. Even if it were in jest, an NFL player mentioned the presence of a monolithic gambling entity as it related to the outcome of a game that his team won. Of course it’s not true, but I wonder why the NFL is content to allow this to manifest as a point of conversation and a storyline instead of just handing us what most superintelligence agencies in the world are more than happy to give eventually: an account of what happened.

The filmmakers for the movie Zero Dark Thirty had almost the exact dimensions of Osama Bin Laden’s hiding space provided by the Central Intelligence Agency before we got to hear the conversations taking place between NFL referees on a field and the replay officials in the booth.

Outside of the fact that it would be positively captivating television—all of us riding the emotional roller coaster as officials on the field communicate with the dark, mysterious (and surprisingly sweet?) Butterworth—it would completely disarm almost every conspiracy nut in their tracks. It’s far harder to accuse someone of fixing a game, or of simply not understanding the rules and trying to cover their scent after the fact, if we can go through the process together, hand in hand. The Parker Washington noncall becomes far less thorny if, in something close to real time, we are made privy to a human-to-human interaction that describes what the person saw at light speed and what, within the context of the rules, would have to happen in order for that official to change his or her call.

I’ll embed this video here for your viewing pleasure. Listen to this group of absolutely adorable dudes talking about this call with the diction and urgency of friends examining different mulches out front of the hardware store. Who can be mad at these people?

Like anything in life, there are actions and consequences. But having some relationship; some degree of sympathy; some stake in the character making the decision—it changes the entire complexion of the issue itself.

The NFL should know this. It has monetized literally every aspect of the sport to an almost painful degree. I’m not sure if you caught Season 41 of Jets Cafeteria Worker Hard Knocks, but there’s a reason why New York has the best Beef Wellington in the game.

The one untouchable, off-limits, yellow-taped area involves the people who are making the decisions that sway a game. Even the most powerful in the world realized at some point that releasing the information was better than someone finding out why it needed to be kept secret in the first place. The NFL has nothing to hide, why not just let us pull up a chair and see what all the fuss is about?