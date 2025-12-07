Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Delivers Important Message To Fans
The Colorado Buffaloes have found their next offensive coordinator in Brennan Marion. Marion was previously the head coach for the Sacramento State Hornets and is now heading to Boulder to join coach Deion Sanders’ staff with the Buffs.
Brennan Marion Hired As Colorado Buffaloes Offensive Coordinator
In his lone season with Sacramento State, Marion led the Hornets to a 7-5 record in 2025. He took over for them after they went 3-9 in 2024. Prior to this, Marion spend time at numerous colleges as an assistant coach. He is known for his "go-go" offense.
Marion delivered a message about becoming the new offensive coordinator for Colorado per DNVR reporter Scott Procter.
“Humbled to be sought out by the best to ever do it in football—Coach Prime,” Marion stated. “It’s my mission to make sure we put a great product on the field that the entire CU family can be proud of! Sko Buffs!”
In his playing career, Marion played for the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes before becoming a member of the Miami Dolphins practice squad.
The Buffaloes offensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025 was Pat Shurmur. Colorado’s offense struggled mightily in 2025 and was desperately in need of a change. They averaged just 20.9 points per game which was ranked second to last in the Big 12 conference, only behind the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Buffaloes Seeking Bounce Back Season In 2026
2025 did not go how “Coach Prime” and the Colorado Buffaloes imagined. Coming off a nine win 2024 season, the Buffs went 3-9 and just 1-8 in Big 12 conference play. They ended the season on a five game losing streak.
Colorado was never able to recover from losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter to the NFL. Shedeur was the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year while Hunter brought home the Heisman trophy. They were each selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Transfer Kaidon Salter got the start for the majority of the season under center, but never could consistently find a rythmn. It appears that Colorado will turn to Julian Lewis to start next season.
As a freshman in 2025, Lewis made two starts and showed real promise. He ended up playing in four games and threw for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Lewis redshirted before the final game of the season because that would have been his fifth game, exceeding the limit of games played for a player seeking a redshirt year.
This means that Lewis still has four years left of eligibility. The Buffs hope that Lewis can be the future at the position for a long time and lead them back towards the top of the Big 12.
