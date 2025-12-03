Why Colorado Fans Shouldn't Panic Over Deion Sanders' Small Recruiting Class

As expected, coach Deion Sanders is rolling with a small but fairly talented high school signing class.

Although the Colorado Buffaloes haven't landed any top recruits comparable to the likes of offensive tackle Jordan Seaton or quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, linebacker Carson Crawford and safety Preston Ashley headline an intriguing 2026 class. Including three commits who've yet to sign, Colorado's 2026 class ranks No. 15 in the Big 12 Conference, but is more importantly No. 7 in average talent rating (87.78), per 247Sports.

"Coach Prime" remains aligned with his belief that landing a smaller high school signing class is ultimately best for his Colorado football program.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

“You want about 15 to 17 high school kids,” Sanders said. “Why do you say that, coach?’ Well, check the statistics. You get 30. Are they gonna be here in two years? Statistically, check the statistics.”

Simply put, Sanders finds little value in signing a large group of high school prospects if several will unavoidably enter the transfer portal. Four players from Colorado's 2025 signing class have already transferred out: wide receiver Adrian Wilson, offensive lineman Jay Gardenhire, cornerback Kyle Carpenter and linebacker Mantrez Walker.

Deion Sanders Sticking With Same Recruiting Approach

Brandon wide receiver Preston Ashley (1) looks at his phone before a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Petal defeated Brandon 27-21. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders isn't letting a poor transfer portal class from this past cycle stray Colorado from the same approach that helped win nine games in 2024.

“Nowadays, if kids aren’t playing by that spring of that second go-round, they out — they jump in the portal,” Sanders said. “You got to figure out the strategy. What do you want to go? How do you want to get it? The strategy a year ago was the same strategy it was last year, and you hit on your portal guys. You hit on your freshman guys. This year, you hit on your freshmen, to me, some of them. And you missed on your portal. So that's why we' sitting where we sit. It's not like you didn't have a strategic plan. No, you had a strategic plan. You missed."

Big 12 Conference Signing Classes Ranked By Average Talent Rating

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of Folsom Field during the first half between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Colorado's average talent rating ranks in the top half of Big 12 teams.

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders (89.42 average talent rating, 20 commits)

2. BYU Cougars (88.93, 19 commits)

3. Baylor Bears (88.31, 12 commits)

4. Utah Utes (88.08, 18 commits)

5. Houston Cougars (87.98, 19 commits)

6. Arizona State Sun Devils (87.87, 19 commits)

7. Colorado Buffaloes (87.78, 11 commits)

8. TCU Horned Frogs (87.58, 21 commits)

9. Arizona Wildcats (87.53, 21 commits)

10. Kansas Jayhawks (87.36, 18 commits)

11. Kansas State Wildcats (87.17, 19 commits)

12. West Virginia Mountaineers (86.93, 43 commits)

13. UCF Knights (86.92, 13 commits)

14. Iowa State Cyclones (86.84, 23 commits)

15. Cincinnati Bearcats (86.34, 21 commits)

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (85.85, 14 commits)

If "Coach Prime" can land a stronger transfer portal class to complement his small but talented group of incoming freshmen, the Buffs could be on track for a rebound season.