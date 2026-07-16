Colorado Officially Announces Roster's Jersey Numbers for Upcoming Season
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The jersey numbers for the 2026-27 Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team have been revealed. Each player's number is listed below.
No. 0: Brooke Walker, Guard
No. 1: Zyanna Walker, Guard
No. 2: Kennedy Sanders, Guard
No. 3: Cail Jahnke, Guard
No. 5: Lauren Harris, Guard
No. 6: Mecailin Marshall, Guard
No. 7: Claire O’Connor, Guard
No. 8: Jade Crook, Center
No. 11: Logyn Greer, Forward
No. 13: Maeve McErlane, Guard
No. 20: Anete Adler, Center
No. 21: Kira Reynolds, Forward
No. 22: Sophie Zadel, Forward
No. 23: Aniya’ Foy, Guard
Seven of these players are returners while the other seven are newcomers.
For the third straight season, guard Kennedy Sanders will be wearing No. 2. So once again, there will be a Colorado athlete wearing No. 2 with the name “Sanders” on the back.
No. 2 with "Sanders" on the back of a Colorado jersey is a familiar site for Colorado fans.
The No. 2 for Colorado football was retired last year for former Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders played for Colorado in 2023 and 2024 before being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In both of those seasons with Colorado, Shedeur Sanders wore the No. 2.
Kennedy Sanders on the other hand is entering her junior season with Colorado. As a sophomore in 2025-26, she averaged 9.3 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per game.
Colorado had some big losses in the transfer portal this offseason. This was headlined by their leading scorer from a season ago, guard Desiree Wooten transferring to the NC State Wolfpack. Wooten averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for Colorado in 2025-26.
On the bright side, Colorado will be getting back their second leading scorer from last season in guard Zyanna Walker. Walker averaged 11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game as a junior.
Among Colorado's incoming transfers are guard Mecailin Marshall, guard Aniya' Foy, guard Brooke Walker, and forward Kira Reynolds. Reynolds averaged the most points per game last season out of this bunch for the UT Arlington Mavericks. She averaged 13.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season as a freshman.
Colorado Seeking Another NCAA Tournament Appearance
The Colorado women's basketball team will be trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and for the fifth time in six years.
In 2025-26, the Buffs went 22-12 overall and 11-7 in Big 12 conference play. They earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were eliminated in the first round by the No. 7 seeded Illinois Fighting Illini.
2026-27 will be coach JR Payne's 11th with Colorado. She took over at the helm back in 2016 and has accumulated an overall record of 186-128 in Boulder. She had led the Buffaloes to the NCAA Tournament four times, including back-to-back runs to the Sweet 16 in 2023 and 2024.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1