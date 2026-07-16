Colorado Officially Announces Roster's Jersey Numbers for Upcoming Season

The jersey numbers for the 2026-27 Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team have been revealed. Each player's number is listed below.

Colorado basketball coach JR Payne during the Sweet 16 game against Iowa in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. Ncaa Colorado Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 0: Brooke Walker, Guard

No. 1: Zyanna Walker, Guard

No. 2: Kennedy Sanders, Guard

No. 3: Cail Jahnke, Guard

No. 5: Lauren Harris, Guard

No. 6: Mecailin Marshall, Guard

No. 7: Claire O’Connor, Guard

No. 8: Jade Crook, Center

No. 11: Logyn Greer, Forward

No. 13: Maeve McErlane, Guard

No. 20: Anete Adler, Center

No. 21: Kira Reynolds, Forward

No. 22: Sophie Zadel, Forward

No. 23: Aniya’ Foy, Guard

Buffs by the Numbers 🦬 pic.twitter.com/nwoh8Cokf6 — Colorado Women's Basketball 🦬 (@CUBuffsWBB) July 15, 2026

Seven of these players are returners while the other seven are newcomers.

For the third straight season, guard Kennedy Sanders will be wearing No. 2. So once again, there will be a Colorado athlete wearing No. 2 with the name “Sanders” on the back.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado’s Kennedy Sanders speaks to media during Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 2 with "Sanders" on the back of a Colorado jersey is a familiar site for Colorado fans.

The No. 2 for Colorado football was retired last year for former Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders played for Colorado in 2023 and 2024 before being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In both of those seasons with Colorado, Shedeur Sanders wore the No. 2.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kennedy Sanders on the other hand is entering her junior season with Colorado. As a sophomore in 2025-26, she averaged 9.3 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Colorado had some big losses in the transfer portal this offseason. This was headlined by their leading scorer from a season ago, guard Desiree Wooten transferring to the NC State Wolfpack. Wooten averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for Colorado in 2025-26.

On the bright side, Colorado will be getting back their second leading scorer from last season in guard Zyanna Walker. Walker averaged 11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game as a junior.

Among Colorado's incoming transfers are guard Mecailin Marshall, guard Aniya' Foy, guard Brooke Walker, and forward Kira Reynolds. Reynolds averaged the most points per game last season out of this bunch for the UT Arlington Mavericks. She averaged 13.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season as a freshman.

Colorado Seeking Another NCAA Tournament Appearance

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne reacts to a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado women's basketball team will be trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and for the fifth time in six years.

In 2025-26, the Buffs went 22-12 overall and 11-7 in Big 12 conference play. They earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were eliminated in the first round by the No. 7 seeded Illinois Fighting Illini.

2026-27 will be coach JR Payne's 11th with Colorado. She took over at the helm back in 2016 and has accumulated an overall record of 186-128 in Boulder. She had led the Buffaloes to the NCAA Tournament four times, including back-to-back runs to the Sweet 16 in 2023 and 2024.

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