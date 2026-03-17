Colorado Joins Ole Miss in Pursuit of Underrated Running Back Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes are just wrapping up spring camp, but that doesn’t mean coach Deion Sanders and his staff are slowing down on the recruiting trail.

Three-star running back Kylan Bobo out of Tupelo High School in Mississippi has caught Colorado's attention, but Bobo is also drawing interest from Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Minnesota.

The Buffaloes spent the offseason revamping the running back room with Richard Young, Damian Henderson II, and JaQuail Smith. Still, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is looking for a long-term solution at the position.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

That’s where Bobo could make a big impact. Landing him would give Marion the explosive playmaker he’s been searching for and help solidify a room that’s been in flux.

With Sanders’ recruiting momentum, Colorado is showing it can compete for top talent.

If Colorado can secure Bobo, it would signal that Sanders and Marion are successfully building a backfield that can compete at a high level. With the right development, Bobo could become a game-changing piece for the Buffaloes’ offense for years to come.

Kyland Bobo Should Be a Priority for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Offense

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although Bobo is a three-star recruit, there is a lot of upside potential in him that can’t be ignored, as Sanders and Marion have taken notice of his potential.

As a sophomore at Tupelo in 2024, Kyland played 11 games, rushing 58 times for 352 yards and three touchdowns. Bobo has a lot of talent that is making waves at a national level, which is a talent that Sanders' offense needs to develop into a weapon on their offense.

Bobo has a lot of upside potential as a running back, which Sanders' offense needs to tap into to make him a difference-maker on their offense immediately. He has a lot of tools to become a difference-maker immediately, which can help raise the program to a national level as a program.

Sanders' offense at Colorado has a chance to develop Bobo into a difference-maker immediately if he can tap into Bobo’s potential as a running back.

Brennan Marion Boosting Colorado's Recruiting

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes haven’t had much luck developing running backs in recent years, but Marion seems to have a real connection with recruits. That appears to be the case with Bobo, who is gaining interest from the program.

This could be a big win for Sanders. It’s not just about this recruiting cycle; Colorado is looking to strengthen its running back room for years to come.

Marion’s relationships with recruits could give the Buffaloes an edge in landing talent. If he keeps building those connections, Colorado could finally establish some consistency at the position.

His work in recruiting and developing running backs might be the key to shaping the Buffaloes’ offense for the foreseeable future.

If Marion can continue connecting with players like Bobo, Colorado’s backfield could become a true strength for the program. His recruiting and development efforts might be exactly what the Buffaloes need to build a lasting, dynamic offense.

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