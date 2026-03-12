Inside Look At Colorado's Speedy Offense With Quarterback Julian Lewis

Spring camp is officially underway for the Colorado Buffaloes and the energy in Boulder is impossible to miss. Early practices are already packed with speed, intensity, and position battles that could reshape the roster.

With that competition comes mutual respect on both sides of the ball, and safety Naeten Mitchell reaffirmed that on Wednesday afternoon. The energy in practice has already been noticeable, with both the offense and defense pushing the pace early in camp.

Mitchell has been impressed by the offense, especially the speed and explosiveness of the “Go-Go” offense.

“You can tell there’s a lot of speed and the Go-Go offense is very different,” Mitchell said. “They’re a very fast offense and they’re going to compete. We’ve seen a few scuffles and things of that nature, but they’ve been going fast.”

That intensity on the practice field shows the Buffaloes are ready to take the next step under coach Deion Sanders.

For Mitchell, that fast-paced, competitive environment is exactly what he’s looking for to push himself and his teammates. If spring camp is any indication, his leadership and energy could set the tone for Colorado’s defense this season.

Can the “Go-Go” Offense Live Up to the Hype in Boulder?

Expectations for the Buffaloes' offense this season are higher than ever since Sanders arrived in 2021. Redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis will be leading the charge under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Safety Naeten Mitchell has made it clear that the offense is fast and competitive.

From social media clips, the RPOs and quick passing game are already on display and should help move the ball downfield. Sanders also added a lot of speed this offseason, including receivers Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Kam Perry.

The program also added plenty of talent at running back, including Damian Henderson II, Jaquail Smith, and Richard Young. With players like Mitchell praising the pace and intensity, the offense is already showing signs that it can live up to the hype.

With so much speed and explosiveness on the roster, this group has the potential to be electric. If Lewis and his new weapons can quickly get in sync, Colorado could have one of its most dynamic offenses in years.

Can Julian Lewis Steer the Buffaloes Through the Fast-Paced “Go-Go” Offense

Lewis is under immense pressure to perform this season, and that pressure is already heating up this spring as he works to win over his teammates. Beyond proving himself on the field, he also has to step up as a leader in the locker room.

Every rep and interaction carries extra weight as he battles for the starting job.

The competitive environment Mitchell has described is fast-paced, high-energy, and full of position battles and it’s designed to push players like Lewis to elevate their game. Every practice in Sanders’ system serves as a test, challenging him to perform at his best on the field.

Beyond showcasing his talent, Lewis also has to prove he can lead the locker room through this high-pressure environment.

With so much riding on him as a redshirt freshman with only a handful of starts, Lewis faces lofty expectations. If he can rise to the occasion, he could cement himself as the leader Colorado needs, showing why he was a five-star recruit and validating the program’s investment.

Any misstep in this intense environment could quickly turn spring camp into a high-stakes proving ground.

