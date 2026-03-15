Deion Sanders Faces Pressure to Retain Top In-State Recruiting Talent

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the middle of spring camp, but that doesn’t mean coach Deion Sanders and his staff are slowing down on the recruiting trail. In fact, the program recently hosted a top in-state recruit this past weekend.

Sanders has his eyes on in-state edge rusher Troy Mailo from Mullen High School.

Mailo is one of the few Colorado prospects currently holding an offer from the Buffaloes. He received that offer back in January as Colorado began identifying priority targets within the state.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Brandon Huffman of Rivals recently interviewed Mailo to discuss his visit to Boulder last weekend. During the trip, the edge rusher spent time with the coaching staff and got a closer look at the program while spring camp was underway.

“It was amazing getting the opportunity to visit the hometown school,” Mailo said to Huffman about his visit. “I really appreciated the time from the staff and loved getting a closer look at the program. It was great to experience the life of a Buff.”

The visit also gave Mailo a clearer sense of how he could fit into Colorado’s defensive plans moving forward. As Sanders continues building the program, keeping top in-state talent like Mailo at home remains a clear priority.

Recruiting in Colorado Just Got More Competitive

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s offseason looked strong on paper, but it didn’t come without a cost for Sanders and his staff. That’s why landing an in-state recruit with as much potential and upside as Mailo has become such a priority.

Even for a coach as respected as Sanders, questions are emerging about retaining talent and keeping his staff intact. Losing players who were key pieces of the program’s long-term plan has made those departures even harder to absorb.

The Buffaloes have added replacements, but more than 40 players leaving in a single offseason is hard to ignore. That level of turnover puts real pressure on Sanders to make his transfer portal strategy pay off immediately.

Even with promising additions coming in, the pressure is mounting. Expectations are rising, patience is shrinking, and Sanders is being tested on how quickly he can turn all this roster turnover into wins.

How Sanders navigates this critical period could shape the Buffaloes’ program for years to come.

Being able to secure top in-state talent like Mailo won’t just fill immediate roster needs. It could be the difference between rebuilding successfully and falling behind in the competitive landscape of college football.

Keeping Troy Mailo In-State Should Be a Priority for Deion Sanders

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Not only does Sanders need to do a better job of recruiting, but retaining the best recruits within the state has never been more important. By signing the best recruits within the state, the team will have the opportunity to build a better relationship with the schools within the state.

Mailo, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, ranks No. 3 in the state and No. 526 nationally.

Mailo is a talented recruit out of Colorado, where he came off a great junior season in which he recorded 44 tackles (20 solo), 16.5 tackles for a loss, and 8 sacks. He has also recorded 32 pressures on the quarterback, two forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal.

His combination of production and athleticism makes him a player who could make an immediate impact at the next level.

Performances like that show exactly why Mailo has become one of the top defensive prospects in the state. If Sanders and the Buffaloes can keep a player like him home, it would be a major recruiting win and a boost to the program’s presence with in-state talent.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!