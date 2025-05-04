Colorado Buffaloes' Omarion Miller Eyes Breakout Season After Injury Setback
Colorado Buffaloes junior wide receiver Omarion Miller is officially back on the field. After suffering a broken leg during a standout performance against Kansas State last season—where he hauled in a 51-yard pass from then-quarterback Shedeur Sanders—Miller has returned to practice and is ready to turn heads.
The comeback sparked a buzz among fans online, who know what a healthy Miller can do. And if his first message back was any indication, he’s coming with serious intent.
His return was captured on video by Darius Sanders of Reach the People Media and later confirmed by Miller himself, who posted on X:
Miller appeared in 10 games as a freshman for the Buffaloes, but truly broke onto the national scene during a 2023 matchup against USC when he erupted for seven receptions, 196 yards, and a touchdown. The performance set a Colorado freshman record for receiving yards in a game and earned him high praise from NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.
“That was an NFL out route,” Irvin told Miller postgame. “The patience on it, man—you made a play.”
As a sophomore, Miller again flashed his big-play ability, opening his season with a jaw-dropping 58-yard touchdown against Baylor, breaking tackles and racing to the end zone just before halftime. But just as he was starting to find his rhythm, adversity struck. In what would become his final game of the season, Miller torched Kansas State’s defense with eight catches for 145 yards before suffering a devastating leg injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
Now, with a clean bill of health, Miller returns to a wide receiver room stacked with talent—and he's already reclaiming his spot as the tone-setter. And coaches aren’t just watching his progress; they’re measuring the room by it.
“He’s my meter in the room,” Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips said during spring camp. “If I see him taking strides and bettering himself, it just lets me know everybody else in the room is going to be that much better. He’s my barometer at this point.”
Phillips emphasized that staying healthy will be key to unlocking Miller’s full potential.
“Just get in the weight room and fall in love with the process in there, because that will help him stay on the field and play more consistent for us,” Phillips said. “I think he’s done a good job of that.”
Miller enters the 2025 season as one of Colorado’s most intriguing players. If he can stay healthy and continue to build on the flashes of brilliance he’s already shown, there’s a real chance he could be one of the first wide receivers off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Now, fully recovered and ready, he's aiming to prove he’s not just a one-game wonder—but a star in the making.