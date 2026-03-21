Omarion Miller Speaks Candidly About Intriguing Transfer Portal Path

The Colorado Buffaloes lost wide receiver Omarion Miller to the transfer portal this offseason. Miller was the Buffaloes No. 1 target in 2025 and is now with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Miller spoke to reporters for the first time since making the decision to transfer from Colorado to Arizona State.

Omarion Miller On Transferring From Colorado to Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Omarion Miller signed with the Buffaloes out of high school as a member of their 2023 recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 51 wide receiver in his class per 247Sports. In the portal this offseason, Miller was rated as a four-star transfer and the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 transfer class.

“Coming here, I already had my eyes on this place. Just of how Coach Kenny (Dillingham) has done the past couple years he’s been here,” Miller said about Arizona State. “We got on the phone and instantly got a visit up here and so, it was that easy.”

🔥 Omarion. First ASU Interview. Opens Up About Transfer 👀



"Transfer portal is kinda crazy. I kind of already had my eye on this place. I plan to try to beat Jordyn in his draft stock next year" https://t.co/9G0sYKPo8B pic.twitter.com/NmxoHIOwwR — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) March 18, 2026

In his three seasons with Colorado from 2023-2025, Miller had 66 receptions for 1,258 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2025, Miller lead the Buffs in receptions (45), receiving yards (808), and receiving touchdowns (8). He now will be jumping Big 12 schools and going to Arizona State.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another former Buffaloes wideout to transfer to Arizona State in recent years was wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Tyson played for Colorado in 2022 before transferring to Arizona State for the final three seasons of his collegiate career that spanned from 2023-2025.

In Tyson’s final two seasons with the Sun Devils, he had 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. Tyson declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and according to NFL Mock Draft Database, he is the No. 14 overall ranked player. He is projected as a first round selection.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One of Miller’s goals now is to be drafted higher than Tyson when he ends up going into the draft in his career.

“Crazy scenario. Him coming from Colorado, coming here. Me turnaround coming from Colorado and coming here,” Miller said. “ I plan to try to beat him in his draft stock next year.”

Colorado's Portal Additions

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In response to losing Miller in the portal, the Buffaloes added four incoming receiver transfers of their own in former Miami (Ohio) Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., former Sacramento State Hornets wide receiver Ernest Campbell, and former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero.

All four of them will join the Buffs passing attack led by quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis will be a redshirt freshman in 2026 as he only played in four games for Colorado as a true freshman in 2025.

Colorado will kick off their 2026 season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3. Colorado lost at home to Georgia Tech in 2025 and will seek revenge.

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