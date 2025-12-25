Top Transfer Destinations For Colorado Star Receiver Omarion Miller

The Colorado Buffaloes had a rough season in Boulder, and it wasn’t just the 3-9 record under coach Deion Sanders. The program is set to lose more than half its roster to the transfer portal.

One of the biggest names leaving is explosive wide receiver Omarion Miller, who’s expected to get a lot of interest from bigger programs. According to 247Sports, he’s a four-star transfer and currently the No. 9 player available.

Miller didn’t see much action in his first two seasons, but his redshirt sophomore year was a different story. Once he got on the field, he became quarterback Julian Lewis’ go-to guy.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders

Miller hauled in 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 18 yards per catch. His speed and big-play ability allowed him to consistently stretch defenses, making him one of Colorado’s most dangerous weapons late in the season.

It sets up an interesting offseason as Miller looks for a program that can offer a bigger role than he had in Boulder. He would have entered next season as Colorado’s No. 1 wide receiver and a player the offense could have been built around for years to come.

Now, attention turns to where Miller could land next, with several programs offering a more straightforward path to a featured role. Below, we’ll explore two potential destinations that make sense based on opportunity, offensive fit, and immediate impact.

Don’t Be Surprised If Lane Kiffin Takes a Hard Look at Omarion Miller

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA: LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin

The LSU Tigers poached coach Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss this offseason, and they’re expected to be active in the transfer portal. After losing multiple pass catchers to the NFL Draft and the portal, Kiffin will need to reload the wide receiver room quickly.

Miller could be a strong fit given his size and big-play ability. He’s exactly the type of explosive receiver that Kiffin and the Tigers need to stretch the field and take the top off defenses.

Former four-star recruit Jelani Watkins recently entered the portal, while Nic Anderson and Barion Brown are heading to the NFL. That leaves the Tigers with significant holes at wideout, and Miller could be one of Kiffin’s first calls as he works to rebuild the room.

With proven production and plenty of upside still untapped, Miller fits the type of player Kiffin typically prioritizes. If he acts quickly, this could be one of the most natural wide receiver fits to watch as the offseason unfolds.

Matt Campbell’s Arrival Makes Penn State an Intriguing Destination

Dec 8, 2025; University Park, PA, USA: Matt Campbell announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach

Penn State might not be the first place you would think Miller would end up, especially if he’s looking for somewhere warmer or flashier. But Campbell knows him from his Big 12 days at Iowa State, so it’s easy to see why he could be on his radar.

Miller showed what he can do against the Cyclones, putting up over 80 yards and a touchdown.

Having seen him play, Campbell considered him a good option in the transfer portal. His offense will throw more than it did under James Franklin but still run the ball, so adding a playmaker at receiver would help.

Miller’s size, speed, and big-play ability make him a solid fit. If Penn State moves quickly, he could step in right away and be one of their go-to guys. Miller’s got the tools to make an immediate impact.