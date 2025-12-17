What Omarion Miller Entering Transfer Portal Means For Colorado Buffaloes
In this story:
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes' offense suffered a major hit on Wednesday as wide receiver Omarion Miller announced his intentions to enter the college football transfer portal.
First reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett, Miller will leave the Buffs following a career-best season in Boulder. The junior led Colorado in catches (45), receiving yards (808) and touchdowns (eight) just one year after suffering a season-ending leg injury.
Miller, a former class of 2023 signee, will close his three-year run at Colorado as one of the program's most productive all-time receivers. He currently ranks 21st in receiving yards (1,258), 47th in receptions (66) and is tied for 20th in touchdown receptions (66), per BuffZone's Brian Howell.
Assuming the talented upperclassman landed a better name, image and likeness (NIL) deal elsewhere, Miller is likely headed to a top-tier Power Four program.
While Miller's decision isn't entirely surprising, his growing chemistry with true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis was a promising sign for the future of Colorado's offense.
"Me and Ju, we play a lot," Miller said. "We play around a lot, we're always talking a lot. Even when it was Kaidon's (Salter) turn, I'd come to the sideline and he would tell me what he's seeing and what's going on. I'd say we got a good relationship, and it's coming along really well."
Colorado's New Outlook at Wide Receiver
"Coach Prime" will likely add some help from the transfer portal, but Joseph Williams and the freshman duo of Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. should be excited about the potential for increased receptions next season. Williams closed his first season in Boulder with 489 receiving yards and Gibson caught 15 passes for 71 yards.
Three class of 2026 prospects are set to join the Buffs: signees Alexander and Christian Ward and commit Xavier McDonald. Alexander Ward holds potential as a two-way player, and McDonald flipped his commitment from Sacramento State to the Buffs earlier this month, following new CU offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.
MORE: New Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Shares Encouraging Update On High School Career
MORE: Comparing Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy Win to Travis Hunter's
MORE: What Colorado's TV Ratings Say About Deion Sanders' Impact
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Miller may have struggled with discipline and penalties during his three seasons with the Buffs, but he appeared poised for another dominant season next fall. With Sincere Brown also gone, Colorado could add multiple downfield receiving threats from the portal this offseason to help Lewis.
Colorado Players Who Plan On Entering The Portal
On3 also reported on Wednesday that Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard plans on entering the transfer portal when it opens next month. Eight Buffs in total plan on transferring, including seven on the defensive side of the ball.
- Safety TJ Branch
- Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
- Cornerback Noah King
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Linebacker Mantrez Walker
- Safety Terrance Love
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Wide receiver Omarion Miller
The lone college football transfer portal window of the offseason offseason is set for Jan. 2-16.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.