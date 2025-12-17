What Omarion Miller Entering Transfer Portal Means For Colorado Buffaloes

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes' offense suffered a major hit on Wednesday as wide receiver Omarion Miller announced his intentions to enter the college football transfer portal.

First reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett, Miller will leave the Buffs following a career-best season in Boulder. The junior led Colorado in catches (45), receiving yards (808) and touchdowns (eight) just one year after suffering a season-ending leg injury.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Miller, a former class of 2023 signee, will close his three-year run at Colorado as one of the program's most productive all-time receivers. He currently ranks 21st in receiving yards (1,258), 47th in receptions (66) and is tied for 20th in touchdown receptions (66), per BuffZone's Brian Howell.

Assuming the talented upperclassman landed a better name, image and likeness (NIL) deal elsewhere, Miller is likely headed to a top-tier Power Four program.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Miller's decision isn't entirely surprising, his growing chemistry with true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis was a promising sign for the future of Colorado's offense.

"Me and Ju, we play a lot," Miller said. "We play around a lot, we're always talking a lot. Even when it was Kaidon's (Salter) turn, I'd come to the sideline and he would tell me what he's seeing and what's going on. I'd say we got a good relationship, and it's coming along really well."

Colorado's New Outlook at Wide Receiver

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" will likely add some help from the transfer portal, but Joseph Williams and the freshman duo of Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. should be excited about the potential for increased receptions next season. Williams closed his first season in Boulder with 489 receiving yards and Gibson caught 15 passes for 71 yards.

Three class of 2026 prospects are set to join the Buffs: signees Alexander and Christian Ward and commit Xavier McDonald. Alexander Ward holds potential as a two-way player, and McDonald flipped his commitment from Sacramento State to the Buffs earlier this month, following new CU offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Miller may have struggled with discipline and penalties during his three seasons with the Buffs, but he appeared poised for another dominant season next fall. With Sincere Brown also gone, Colorado could add multiple downfield receiving threats from the portal this offseason to help Lewis.

Colorado Players Who Plan On Entering The Portal

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On3 also reported on Wednesday that Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard plans on entering the transfer portal when it opens next month. Eight Buffs in total plan on transferring, including seven on the defensive side of the ball.

Safety TJ Branch

Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis

Cornerback Noah King

Cornerback Teon Parks

Linebacker Mantrez Walker

Safety Terrance Love

Safety Tawfiq Byard

Wide receiver Omarion Miller

The lone college football transfer portal window of the offseason offseason is set for Jan. 2-16.