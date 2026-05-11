Why Mike Tomlin Is Particularly Excited About the Matchup in His NBC ‘SNF’ Debut

Mike Tomlin officially has his first broadcasting gig set up after it was announced that the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the season will be a showdown between the Giants and the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 13. Tomlin is joining NBC’s Football Night in America broadcasting crew for the 2026 season.

After the coach’s 19 legendary seasons with the Steelers, NFL fans wondered if the first SNF game of the season would showcase Pittsburgh for Tomlin to feel comfortable early on. We still don’t know when Tomlin will cover his first Steelers game as the full 2026 schedule will be released Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Instead, Tomlin will cover his longtime rival John Harbaugh’s debut in New York for his first broadcasting assignment. Harbaugh parted ways with the Ravens following 18 seasons in Baltimore back in January and then landed in New York for a new gig. Tomlin and Harbaugh played against each other at least twice a year for 18 seasons in the AFC North, so Tomlin is well-versed on Harbaugh’s coaching style and personality. It’ll be a great first opportunity for Tomlin to share his analysis on television, and it sounds like the former coach is very excited.

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“Oh, it's gonna be great for the Giants,” Tomlin said on Monday at an NBCUniversal event at Radio City Music Hall. “You know, having competed against [Harbaugh] for 18 years over the same divisional territory, one thing I don't know about his group, they'll certainly be ready. And by that, I mean, there will be a hard buy-in to the team development process that'll be appropriate to have ready to go week one. And secondarily, man, they'll be a highly-conditioned group.“

Tomlin is ready to kickstart his broadcasting career this fall, something he reiterated again on Monday.

“It gives me an opportunity to stay close to the game that we all love, and share with fellow lovers, and learn something along the way," Tomlin said.

Why Mike Tomlin felt like it was the right time to step down as Steelers coach

Tomlin shocked the NFL world when he announced his decision to step down as the Steelers coach following 19 years. He didn’t announce his career move for three more months. Shortly after NBC shared it was adding Tomlin to the SNF team, the 54-year-old explained why he felt like it was a “good time” to leave his position in Pittsburgh.

“It’s probably not an overnight decision, but it’s probably not something that I could articulate or share with people. There’s just a loneliness with leadership,” Tomlin said. “I just thought it was a good time for me, personally, and by that, I mean just where I am in life. And I thought it was a good time for the organization, to be quite honest with you. We didn’t have a lot of success in the playoffs in recent years, and there’s just some veteran players there—guys like Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt and [Chris Boswell]—that I thought were worthy of the optimism and the excitement associated with new leadership.”

Although Tomlin won’t be coaching during the 2026 season, there’s still a good chance he’ll return to the sidelines at some point again. Tomlin’s Steelers predecessor Bill Cowher is one of many people who believes Tomlin will step back into a coaching role in the future.

When asked if Cowher thinks Tomlin will stay in broadcasting for a long time, Cowher answered: “I don’t think so. I think he loves the sideline, I think he loves the competition, I think he loves that arena. He’s an arena guy.”

It’ll be exciting to hear Tomlin’s perspective on the game of football that he loves so dearly. And, we’ll see how nicely he talks about his longtime rival Harbaugh in September.

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