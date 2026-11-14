Colorado Buffaloes Overcome Penalties in Upset Over Houston

The Colorado Buffaloes have plenty to celebrate after defeating No.14 Houston in an upset of 42-32 at Folsom Field. Despite pulling off a comeback win, one familiar problem followed coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs into this matchup. Penalties showed up once again for Colorado but they were able to overcome several costly mistakes even though its discipline issues remained a concern.

Entering this matchup, Colorado had accumulated 79 penalties for 677 yards, averaging 75.2 penalty yards per game. The Buffaloes also had 32 defensive penalties and were tied for the third-most in the FBS. The Buffs still have some work to do when it comes to simply playing consistent, disciplined football.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) reacts following the win against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Creates Special Teams Problem

One of the more frustrating sequences came on special teams after Colorado was assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by officials on a kickoff.

The situation became worse when the Buffaloes struggled to handle Houston's ensuing squib kick. This forced the offense to begin its possession at its own 6-yard line.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Anthony Boswell (52) hikes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an unnecessary setback that directly put Colorado in difficult field position. Giving away 15 yards prior to a kickoff is already costly, but failing to handle the ensuing kick only added to the problem.

Fortunately, the Buffaloes managed to overcome the situation. The team ended up putting together an impressive 94-yard scoring drive, which was capped off by Colorado running back Richard Young's ultimate 38-yard touchdown run.

Lamont Lester’s Personal Foul Adds to Defensive Concerns

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In the second quarter, officials called a personal foul on Colorado defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. involving a facemask. At that point in the game, the Buffaloes were already adding to its growing list of costly defensive penalties.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The issue has become increasingly difficult to ignore. Already in the second quarter, Colorado sat with 32 defensive penalties, tied for the third-most nationally in the FBS.

These mistakes can quickly change the momentum of a game, providing opposing offenses additional yardage as well as opportunities to extend drives. Even when the defense manages to make an important stop, a costly penalty can abruptly erase that progress.

Clock Adjustments and Cleaning Up Penalties

Right before heading to halftime, an unusual sequence involving multiple clock adjustments took place. Officials initially added time back to the clock, resulting in Colorado's defense having to remain on the field for a little while longer.

To Colorado's credit, the defense handled the situation and prevented Houston from taking advantage of the additional opportunity. The Buffaloes forced a punt, and Colorado's offense took advantage of the time to score before halftime. At that point, Colorado erased a 20-7 deficit to lead 21-20 at halftime.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Kylan Salter (41) tackles Houston Cougars running back DJ Butler (25) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two remaining games this season, Colorado was able to finally demonstrate themselves heading in a better direction when it comes to penalties and how they handle adversity when it comes to calls. While their victory should not overshadow their ongoing problem with penalties, there is plenty to celebrate about especially when compared to other matchups, Colorado really limited calls against them as they faced Houston.

The Buffaloes showed resilience, channeled the potential everyone knew they had but that they could not execute with, found their offensive rhythm and surprised the college football world by overcoming an early deficit.

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