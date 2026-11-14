Deion Sanders Shares Emotions After Colorado's Upset of Houston

The Colorado Buffaloes faced a 0.0 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff as of Nov. 13. And they just lowered the No. 14 Houston Cougars' chances.

Colorado erased a 20-7 deficit and walloped the highly ranked visitors 42-26. Fans rushed down from the stands and celebrated with coach Deion Sanders and CU on the Folsom Field surface.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (14) scores a touchdown past Houston Cougars defensive back Myles Rowser (21) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado moved to 4-6 overall, and still very much ailve in making a bowl game. The Buffaloes now need two more wins to make that a reality.

Sanders, meanwhile, shared his with emotions in adding his latest personal win over a ranked foe. This time Houston becomes the highest ranked team his Colorado squad has defeated. And he addressed the win postgame in a jovial mood.

Deion Sanders Opening Statement on Upset of Houston

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans rush the field following the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"First of, we played against an outstanding team. A very well coached team. I'm a huge fan of the head coach [Willie Fritz] and the staff."

"They're really good and outstanding. I'm just thankful we came out with a victory. It was a tough, hard nosed game early on. Our time of possession was atrocious and I was like 'C'mon guys!'. But we ended at two seconds apart, which is unbelievable when you think about it. We were 10-of-14 on third downs while they were 9-of-16."

"Running the ball for 250 yards though was awesome. I'm proud of our young men, our staff and our support staff."

Deion Sanders Raves About 'Resilient' Buffaloes and Fans

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) reacts following the win against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Overall, God they're resilient. I told you guys there's no quit in them within the vicinity of this team."

"I'm really, really thankful that the young fan base don't listen to the foolishness. They don't go online and go back-and-forth with an idiot who's never been in the stadium. Because they come here and it was wonderful with the way they took over the field at the conclusion of the game. It was like we just won the Super Bowl."

"I'm proud of them and I'm happy because kids are in the stands supporting. Kids love kids regardless of what some may write, tweet, post or say on your wonderful news station. This fan base is un-darn believable."

Deion Sanders Gets Honest About What Else Stood Out

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Balance. Once we gained balance, defensively, we were able to attain balance offensively. And special teams played a role. We had a tremendous hit on special teams which got everybody going."

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"But it was balance. We all caught the same bus and what I mean by that is the offense showed up, defense showed up and special teams showed up. Sometimes, somebody gets left and they get the wrong itenary on when to come. That's what we're invicative of what we're doing, playing for your brother."

"Those explosive plays were humoungous. We've been searching for that. We've been waiting for the explosiveness on offense and containing the explosiveness on defense. But they got it together tonight. We threw the heck out of the football a little and ran it tremendously. Everyone was tremendously happy."

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Anthony Boswell (52) hikes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And hats off to [linebacker] Tyler Martinez for coming back and giving us what he had. The guy's been fighting his butt off in the pit with rehabbing and getting back out there. And he did it. He made plays for us when we needed it."

"We changed it up a little bit [on offense]. We showed them different looks that they've never seen and we were sure they weren't ready for. I mean, the whole box went empty and we ran quarterback draw out of it. We changed it up because we had to and needed to."

"Our best players were on the field. But the balance of running and throwing was tremendous."

Isaac Wilson and Kanael Sweetwyne Quarterback Performance

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Isaac is Isaac. You're going to see some highs and they he's going to make you say 'Darn it' a couple of times."

"But that's who he is. We love the fact that he's a fighter, he's tough and he wants it. The kid's respond to him and he's going to try his best to make the play."

"Sometimes that's good and sometimes that's not. But he did calm down and relax. He let the game comes to him and I'm proud of him for that because he's got the knack for trying to do it all instead of letting it come to him."

"For us and for him [Sweetwyne], it was a tremendous moment. He was prepared to play regardless."

Colorado Forces Multiple Takeaways to Prevail

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Manny Ezeogu (52) hurries Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He [safety Naeten Mitchell] along with [linebacker] Gideon [Lampron] have been our most consistent players on the defensive side of the ball that's been there every single game. But I love that he wants to make every darn play [Mitchell]."

"We really want to keep evolving, keep being innovative and do things we haven't done. Or show things we hadn't shown. We also had to change things up on defense because they had their way."

"We were able to get off the field but what was really valuable to us, was getting the ball in the second half to start. Little things like that are vital in today's game. Just getting that start and getting our team to believe. When they do that, it becomes hard to stop these young men."

"You think I dreamt of this with where we are [at 4-6]? I don't dream like that. Most of the time when I dream, I'm wide awake. I don't really dream when I sleep. I expect a lot more from us and still expect a lot more from us. We've been capable of this all season long, we just hadn't put it together. So I'm proud of the young men for putting it together as well as the staff."

"We want to win, period. I don't think I've spent one minute saying 'This is a top 10 ten of five team.' I don't really care about that. I want to win and I don't care who's on the opposing side of this. We're excited for the fanbase, and excited for former alumni. But we're happy we got it done the way we envisioned getting it done all season."

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