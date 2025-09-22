Colorado Buffaloes Receive Prime Kickoff Time For Big 12 Game At TCU Horned Frogs
After back-to-back late-night home games, the Colorado Buffaloes will get things going a little earlier when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs on Oct. 4.
As announced by the Big 12 Conference on Monday, Colorado's Week 6 game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, will kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT (6:30 p.m. CT) and be nationally televised on Fox. All six of Colorado's announced games this season have been selected by ESPN or Fox, including this upcoming weekend's matchup against the BYU Cougars (ESPN).
Colorado Buffaloes vs. TCU Horned Frogs Kickoff Time, TV Selection
With a 6:30 p.m. local time kickoff in Fort Worth, the temperature should be ideal for Colorado's second conference road game. Coach Deion Sanders will make his first trip to TCU since 2023, when he led Colorado to an emotional 45-42 victory in his first game leading the Buffs.
Several players from that 2023 team are still with the Buffs, including linebacker Jeremiah Brown, kicker Alejandro Mata, offensive lineman Kareem Harden and safety Ben Finneseth.
After beating the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Colorado sits 2-2 overall (0-1 Big 12). TCU is currently 3-0 heading into its first conference game against the Arizona State Sun Devils this upcoming weekend.
Updated 2025 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule
*All times Mountain
Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (L, 27-20)
Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens (W, 31-7)
Sept. 12 at Houston Cougars (L, 36-20)
Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys (W, 37-20)
Sept. 27 vs. BYU Cougars (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs (5:30 p.m., Fox)
Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones (TBA)
Oct. 25 at Utah Utes (TBA)
Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats (TBA)
Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers (TBA)
Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (TBA)
Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (TBA)
Big 12 Conference Announces Other Week 6 Kickoff Times, TV Picks
The Big 12 Conference announced five other start times and TV selections for Week 6 games on Saturday, Oct. 4.
- Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats (10 a.m. MT, ESPN2)
- Kansas State Wildcats at Baylor Bears (10 a.m. MT, ESPN+)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Wildcats (1 p.m. MT, TNT and simulcast on truTV/HBO Max)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders at Houston Cougars (5 p.m. MT, ESPN)
- Kansas Jayhawks at UCF Knights (5:30 p.m. MT, ESPN2)
As previously announced, the BYU Cougars and West Virginia Mountaineers will get going at 8:30 p.m. MT on Friday, Oct. 3.