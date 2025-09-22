Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Receive Prime Kickoff Time For Big 12 Game At TCU Horned Frogs

The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 6 game against the TCU Horned Frogs will kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT on national television. CU will visit Fort Worth for the first time since coach Deion Sanders' inaugural game.

Jack Carlough

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

After back-to-back late-night home games, the Colorado Buffaloes will get things going a little earlier when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs on Oct. 4.

As announced by the Big 12 Conference on Monday, Colorado's Week 6 game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, will kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT (6:30 p.m. CT) and be nationally televised on Fox. All six of Colorado's announced games this season have been selected by ESPN or Fox, including this upcoming weekend's matchup against the BYU Cougars (ESPN).

Colorado Buffaloes vs. TCU Horned Frogs Kickoff Time, TV Selection

Colorado Buffaloes Kickoff Time Big 12 Game TCU Horned Frogs Television Selection College Football Week 6 Deion Sanders Start
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles with the ball as Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Evan Eller (6) chases in first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With a 6:30 p.m. local time kickoff in Fort Worth, the temperature should be ideal for Colorado's second conference road game. Coach Deion Sanders will make his first trip to TCU since 2023, when he led Colorado to an emotional 45-42 victory in his first game leading the Buffs.

Several players from that 2023 team are still with the Buffs, including linebacker Jeremiah Brown, kicker Alejandro Mata, offensive lineman Kareem Harden and safety Ben Finneseth.

After beating the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Colorado sits 2-2 overall (0-1 Big 12). TCU is currently 3-0 heading into its first conference game against the Arizona State Sun Devils this upcoming weekend.

Updated 2025 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule

Colorado Buffaloes Kickoff Time Big 12 Game TCU Horned Frogs Television Selection College Football Week 6 Deion Sanders Start
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie VII runs at halftime against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

*All times Mountain

Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (L, 27-20)

Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens (W, 31-7)

Sept. 12 at Houston Cougars (L, 36-20)

Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys (W, 37-20)

Sept. 27 vs. BYU Cougars (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Colorado Buffaloes Kickoff Time Big 12 Game TCU Horned Frogs Television Selection College Football Week 6 Deion Sanders Start
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver Sincere Brown (9 )in second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs (5:30 p.m., Fox)

Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones (TBA)

Oct. 25 at Utah Utes (TBA)

Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats (TBA)

Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers (TBA)

Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (TBA)

Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (TBA)

MORE: Deion Sanders Keeps Standard High As Colorado Buffaloes Hold Off Wyoming Cowboys

MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Statement Performance In Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming

MORE: Three Biggest Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming Cowboys

Big 12 Conference Announces Other Week 6 Kickoff Times, TV Picks

Colorado Buffaloes Kickoff Time Big 12 Game TCU Horned Frogs Television Selection College Football Week 6 Deion Sanders Start
Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Big 12 Conference announced five other start times and TV selections for Week 6 games on Saturday, Oct. 4.

  • Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats (10 a.m. MT, ESPN2)
  • Kansas State Wildcats at Baylor Bears (10 a.m. MT, ESPN+)
  • Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Wildcats (1 p.m. MT, TNT and simulcast on truTV/HBO Max)
  • Texas Tech Red Raiders at Houston Cougars (5 p.m. MT, ESPN)
  • Kansas Jayhawks at UCF Knights (5:30 p.m. MT, ESPN2)

As previously announced, the BYU Cougars and West Virginia Mountaineers will get going at 8:30 p.m. MT on Friday, Oct. 3.

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football