What Kaidon Salter Said After Statement Performance In Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming
BOULDER — Needing a statement performance, quarterback Kaidon Salter delivered in the Colorado Buffaloes' 37-20 win over the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday night.
The Liberty transfer led Colorado to five touchdowns and may have solidified himself as coach Deion Sanders' starting quarterback moving forward. Although Wyoming didn't exactly impress defensively, Salter finished the night with 304 passing yards and 86 rushing yards, including a 35-yard score late in the game.
Now 2-2, Colorado will gear up for another late-night home game against the BYU Cougars next weekend.
Here's what Salter said after Colorado's Week 4 win over the Cowboys:
Kaidon Salter On Help From Receivers
"It's been a big thing trying to get the receivers the ball down the field, and every chance that I got today, I tried to take advantage of the opportunity. I know that I got big guys out there, big playmakers. I throw it up, it's 75/25 their way."
Rebounding After Tough Stretch
"It's been rough not playing last week, but I stayed straight, talking to family, talking to God, and just making sure that the next opportunity that I got, I took full advantage of it. It's my last year, so I just want to go out there and be the best version of me for the team and for everybody else in this program.
"It was amazing, but the thing is consistency. I just got to go out there and do it again."
Using His Legs
"I don't preferably try to run. It just be when things break down, I know that my legs can be out of trouble, and that's what I had to do today. I had great blockers down the field with the receivers."
On Conversations With Coach Prime
"It was a good conversation. Coach Prime is very straightforward. Once I knew that I wasn't going last week, I just had to try to be the best version of me for the team and make sure that things got done, whether it was giving the defense looks at practice, or just being there for (Ryan) Staub, helping him out as a veteran quarterback than I am. This week, once he told me that I was going to get the start, I just had to take full advantage of it and make sure that I continue to be the starter."
'Big Competitor'
"I'm a big competitor and have been in sports my whole life. Football, basketball, track, whatever it was, I wanted to be the best at it. Playing the quarterback position, you got the ball in your hand every play. A lot of things do fall on you, and you just got to take it and keep moving and play the next play."
On Big Plays
"We got big, explosive receivers that can go down and make those downfield plays. I just got to put it in a spot for them to have an opportunity to put their hands on the ball, whether it's a 50/50 ball or whatever the case may be."
Kaidon Salter's Support System
"My support system is amazing since forever. No matter what sport it has been, whether it's track meets, I got papas, aunties, grannies, cousins, everybody loves to come out and support. Especially with my little brother (linebacker Kylan Salter) being here, the whole family is able to come to the game."
Assessing The Team After Four Games
"We got to the win, but we didn't destroy them like Coach Prime wanted us to do. We just got to go out there and have a great practice this week. We play BYU next week and got to keep moving forward. We got to go out there, practice hard, practice how you play. I feel like that's why we went out and played like this today, because we had an amazing week of practice last week, offensively and defensively.
"Altogether, we still got a lot of things we can fix, like me underthrowing Sincere (Brown) on the go-ball and things like that, just a little bit of timing things and making sure that I put the ball in the right spots."
On Getting In The Flow
"I just try to make the best reads. Coach don't want to turn the ball over. God forbid, I've been doing pretty good at doing that. I want to keep making sure that we're moving the ball and no turnovers offensively, and making sure that our defense has a chance to go out there and get turnovers when we put the ball in the end zone."
On Brother Kylan Salter
"I was able to score the ball, and next thing you know, my little brother got out there and he made two big tackles. That was exciting."