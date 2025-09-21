Deion Sanders Keeps Standard High As Colorado Buffaloes Hold Off Wyoming Cowboys
It didn't cleanse the palate, but the Colorado Buffaloes can't take any wins for granted.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter went off for nearly 400 total yards, at least temporarily subduing competition for the spot. However, the defense leaked throughout the second half, and injuries piled up on offense. Nevertheless, the Buffs downed the Wyoming Cowboys 37-20 late Saturday night.
Coach Deion Sanders was thrilled with his quarterback and content with the win, but as a daunting Big 12 slate waits around the corner, Colorado's agenda is far from fulfilled.
Opening Statement:
"Tonight's attendance, 53,442, 18th-highest in Folsom history, fourth-highest in 17 years. Arden Walker got a safety. First safety credited to a player since Anthony Perkins in 2010, almost 15 years to the day. One hundred and ninety-three yards rushing, most since USC in '23.
"Jordan Seaton, Zy [Crisler], Simeon [Price] and [DeKalon Taylor], they're cool. They're good. I don't think, prayerfully, we shouldn't lose anyone for a couple of weeks, but they went out to take care of themselves, and we're praying that they're going to be okay.
"Parents Weekend, it was wonderful to see a lot of the parents, some on campus walking with their kids and doing some wonderful things, because this is a wonderful university, and I just met one of the tremendous donors that attended school here. Now his daughter is attending school here. This is changing. Pleasantries were phenomenal.
"Ralphie VII ran tonight, I think a couple times ... I heard she was energetic. She started out well and then finished strong, unlike us.
"I'm not happy with the finish. I'm happy with the results, but I'm not happy with the finish. I told our young men, too much hah-hahing and hee-heeing on the sideline when we got the lead. And hats off to the opposition. I mean, they did a wonderful job, Wyoming getting back in that game and playing their butts off with a no-quit attitude.
"Much love to their head coach, much love to that coaching staff. Nothing but the utmost respect. They came here and played their butts off, and they did not give up. And I wish we could have a little more killer instinct in us to really put teams away, like we're capable of doing.
"Kaidon Salter came back and played his butt off. You know, he had a couple downs, but the majority of the ups overshadowed the downs, and he made some plays which the quarterback is going to have to do, off-script ... He just made it happen. The timing was impeccable, and he made some big throws, some big throws, some big runs, especially the run at the end.
"That's the guy that we wanted to see and that we're seeing, and I'm glad you're getting the opportunity to see him at his best. And he hasn't reached that potential yet, but he's getting more and more comfortable with everything. I think the offensive line only surrendered one sack, which is tremendous. They're grading out tremendous. And hats off to them."
On The Offense's Success:
"We changed it up. a little bit on how we prepared. The practice, script, practice schedule, and we held each other accountable, not only holding the players accountable, but also coaches holding each other accountable as well. And accountability works when you're open to it.
"So the young men, they couldn't wait to go out there to perform, and they had a chip on their shoulder because they wanted to prove that they can instead of the showing that we had in Houston. But it was tremendous, and I'm proud of it, but we didn't finish like I wanted to finish."
On If Kaidon Salter Needed A Wake-Up Call:
"I'm not gonna say what a man needs, all I'm going to say is everybody in that locker room, including me, we're accountable to one another, and sometimes you gotta hold people accountable to what's transpiring. You guys aren't in there. you guys, don't you do a good job reporting. I'm not underestimating that, but sometimes you just don't know what's going on.
"I want to win, but I want people to grow as human beings, because I think I care about them a little more about the person than the football player. Because football is only for a moment. It's going to last for maybe a decade or the life expectancy of three years. I want the persons to develop more, and I'm more after that than just to focus on just a football player. And we're seeing growth all amongst the locker room."
MORE: Was Ice Cube’s Visit to Colorado Buffaloes Practice a Distraction or Motivation?
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals What He Has Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Through Three Games
MORE: Shilo Sanders, Deion's Son, Returns To YouTube After NFL Release
On The Depth At Offensive And Defensive Line:
"It's paying off really well, especially just think about a season ago, you know, losing a couple of ladders, what it would have been like. I mean, it would have been hell, pure hell. Defensively, we lost a couple guys tonight, and one with a targeting and I think Tawfiq [Thomas], got hurt on Friday. That was tough to lose those two gentlemen. But next man up. Thank God for the recruiting team that we have because they got the depth that we need."
On The Defense:
"We've got work to do. Man, come on, we can't let a team just drive down the field on us like we ain't even out there. The key thing for a coach, nothing deep, nothing cheap. It's been the second week consecutively that we've given up the deep ball, and we've given up cheap runs and just broken runs, and it seems like that third series, man, that third series, and we are alarming them, that third series. This is when we start tripping this when we start acting stupid.
"If we take away those explosions that we surrender. It normally is a great defensive day, but we've been giving up different explosions that we can't do."
On If Fatigue Caused The Defense's Second Half Issues:
"We're not fatigued. We condition our butts off. It's intensity, intensity and focus. When you lose intensity and lose focus, those things happen because it's not like that other team is losing that because they're down. They're trying to get back in the game. They want opportunity, and they're on national television. So that's on us, man, trust me. I just let our team know how I felt about that in the second half.
On His Feelings Of The Team Going Forward Into Big 12 Opponents:
"We already dropped the game last week. You know, I haven't watched the film yet. I'm just seeing things with the naked eye, and I don't like how we didn't kill a gnat with a sledgehammer towards the end. We're better than that. We're more decisive than that, we're tougher than that.
"So we got to do what we've got to do. We've got a good team, but we're doing what we're supposed to do, and we're executing, and we're offensively as well as defensively. We're married as one. Special teams has been doing a phenomenal job, and everybody in here is usually waiting on [Quentin] Gibson to break one. He's so darn close ... I love what we're doing on special teams as a whole, but conference play, we've got to step it up."