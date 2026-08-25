Colorado Buffaloes Players Show Off Team Chemistry in Intriguing Social Post

As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for the regular season opener against Georgia Tech, the program's social media team pulled up some high school highlights of Colorado players for their current Buffs teammates to react to. The reactions ranged from pure excitement to laughter and disbelief while viewing the capabilities of their fellow Buffaloes prior to stepping foot in Boulder.

Seeing current teammates react together resulted in positive comments from fans as they were able to catch a glimpse of the chemistry between the players.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes Players React to Their Teammates’ Highlights

In the video that posted by onto the Colorado Football Instagram page, players' reactions became increasingly entertaining as the highlights they’re watching continue.

At one point, the players watched wide receiver Kam Perry’s abilities as he created separation and made plays downfield as well as some of quarterback Julian Lewis' high school highlights. The group watched wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. getting out of trouble in addition to the athleticism in him that Colorado is thrilled to have on the Buffaloes roster.

Both Perry and Moore will be embarking on their first season with the Buffaloes this year. Both receivers are coming from time in the transfer portal. Moore is bringing his experience from playing at Texas where he recorded 77 receptions for 988 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. As for Perry, he finished his last season with Miami University (Ohio) with 43 receptions for 976 receiving yards and six touchdowns after playing in all 14 games.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Fun Look at Colorado’s Team Chemistry

Despite the amount of highlights there were to check out, one of the biggest takeaways from the video might have been the chemistry between the players.

College football teams spend an incredible amount of time together and moments like these can help build camaraderie. It can build relationships away from the field as they see other players in somewhat of a different light.

Wisconsin safety Austin Brown (9) breaks up a pass intended Miami (Ohio) wide receiver Kam Perry (8) during the first quarter August 28 Camp Randall Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is one thing to practice alongside someone every day, and it’s another to see that player dominating competition years before.

The reel also provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look the group fans are so excited to see play come September. With the 2026 season quickly approaching, Colorado will need plenty of contributions and production out of its offensive playmakers. Players such as Moore, Perry and fellow receiver Quanel Farrakhan Jr. could all have opportunities to make an impact.

If the reactions in this video are any indication, their teammates already know exactly what they are capable of. They get to practice and play side by side with each other every day and now they’ve gotten a fun look at where some of their teammates have come from.

For Colorado fans, the reel is a reminder that the Buffaloes’ roster is more than just a collection of players. It is a group of teammates getting to know each other, building chemistry and simply having fun in the midst of preparation for the 2026 season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.