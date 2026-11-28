Colorado Buffaloes Potential Injury Inactives vs. UCF
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The Colorado Buffaloes are squaring off with the UCF Knights in the regular season finale at home, and Colorado will be missing key pieces on defense. However, the biggest "what if" lies on the offensive side of the ball as the Buffaloes will be missing wide receiver Danny Scudero again as he is "Out" in the team's latest injury report.
Colorado Missing Key Transfers on Offense
After joining the team as one of Colorado's biggest additions through the transfer portal, Scudero's 2026 season likely ends with him playing in two games. Against Georgia Tech and Weber State, Scudero totaled five receptions for 24 yards.
Scudero was meant to headline a group of transfer receivers that featured DeAndre Moore Jr. and Kam Perry as well as Scudero, but Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams became the key producer for the Buffaloes offense. Meanwhile, Colorado's quarterback situation was one of the bigger surprises of the season.
The Buffs began the year with quarterback Julian Lewis leading the team, but Colorado turned to quarterback Isaac Wilson in the fourth game of the year. While Wilson did not lead the Buffaloes to a second-half comeback against the Bears, Wilson has commanded the Colorado offense for the rest of the season. As a result, fans can expect Lewis to stay sidelined for the season finale at Folsom Field.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders alluded to freshman quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne seeing an increase in playing time during the final game of the year, but Wilson is also expected to play for the Buffs against UCF.
The rest of Colorado's injury report and expected inactives are on the other side of the ball. Defensive backs Naeten Mitchell and Cree Thomas are both "Out," making the status of defensive back Randon Fontenette ever more important.
On Thursday's latest update from Colorado, Fontentte was "Probable." Additionally, linebacker Liona Lefau is "Questionable."
The Buffaloes will release another report on Friday evening before the final update 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.
Colorado Buffaloes Thursday Injury Report
Out
Naeten Mitchell, defensive back
Danny Scudero, wide receiver
Cree Thomas, defensive back
Braylon Edwards, defensive back
Sam Gadie, defensive end
Questionable
Liona Lefau, linebacker
Probable
Randon Fontenette, defensive back
UCF Knights Thursday Injury Report
Out
Demari Henderson, defensive back
Waden Charles, wide receiver
Antonio Branh Jr., defensive back
Tackett Curtis, linebacker
Thomas Wadsworth, tight end
Questionable
Hayden Jennings, linebacker
Henry Tabansi, offensive lineman
Questions about the job future of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders continue to grow on social media after Colorado secured another losing season with the loss to Cincinnati. The buyout for "Coach Prime" and other factors will go into any decision made by Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo, and the team's performance on Saturday could have an impact.
With bowl eligibility is no longer on the table, how Colorado performs will indicate the culture that Sanders has built in Boulder. The team has responded to plenty of adversity this season, and the program has an opportunity to prove its ability to continue responding against UCF.
Colorado and UCF will square off at 11 a.m. MT for Senior Day at Folsom Field.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.