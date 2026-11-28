The Colorado Buffaloes are squaring off with the UCF Knights in the regular season finale at home, and Colorado will be missing key pieces on defense. However, the biggest "what if" lies on the offensive side of the ball as the Buffaloes will be missing wide receiver Danny Scudero again as he is "Out" in the team's latest injury report.

Colorado Missing Key Transfers on Offense

After joining the team as one of Colorado's biggest additions through the transfer portal, Scudero's 2026 season likely ends with him playing in two games. Against Georgia Tech and Weber State, Scudero totaled five receptions for 24 yards.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Kenny Worthy (8) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scudero was meant to headline a group of transfer receivers that featured DeAndre Moore Jr. and Kam Perry as well as Scudero, but Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams became the key producer for the Buffaloes offense. Meanwhile, Colorado's quarterback situation was one of the bigger surprises of the season.

The Buffs began the year with quarterback Julian Lewis leading the team, but Colorado turned to quarterback Isaac Wilson in the fourth game of the year. While Wilson did not lead the Buffaloes to a second-half comeback against the Bears, Wilson has commanded the Colorado offense for the rest of the season. As a result, fans can expect Lewis to stay sidelined for the season finale at Folsom Field.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders alluded to freshman quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne seeing an increase in playing time during the final game of the year, but Wilson is also expected to play for the Buffs against UCF.

The rest of Colorado's injury report and expected inactives are on the other side of the ball. Defensive backs Naeten Mitchell and Cree Thomas are both "Out," making the status of defensive back Randon Fontenette ever more important.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) passes between Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Vili Taufatofua (45) and Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday's latest update from Colorado, Fontentte was "Probable." Additionally, linebacker Liona Lefau is "Questionable."

The Buffaloes will release another report on Friday evening before the final update 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

Colorado Buffaloes Thursday Injury Report

Out

Naeten Mitchell, defensive back

Danny Scudero, wide receiver

Cree Thomas, defensive back

Braylon Edwards, defensive back

Sam Gadie, defensive end

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Questionable

Liona Lefau, linebacker

Probable

Randon Fontenette, defensive back

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) runs against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Liona Lefau (17) during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCF Knights Thursday Injury Report

Out

Demari Henderson, defensive back

Waden Charles, wide receiver

Antonio Branh Jr., defensive back

Tackett Curtis, linebacker

Thomas Wadsworth, tight end

Questionable

Hayden Jennings, linebacker

Henry Tabansi, offensive lineman

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the spring game at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questions about the job future of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders continue to grow on social media after Colorado secured another losing season with the loss to Cincinnati. The buyout for "Coach Prime" and other factors will go into any decision made by Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo, and the team's performance on Saturday could have an impact.

With bowl eligibility is no longer on the table, how Colorado performs will indicate the culture that Sanders has built in Boulder. The team has responded to plenty of adversity this season, and the program has an opportunity to prove its ability to continue responding against UCF.

Colorado and UCF will square off at 11 a.m. MT for Senior Day at Folsom Field.

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