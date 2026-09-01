Colorado Buffaloes Potential Secret Weapon Against Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes’ season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets has been a highly-discussed offensive matchup. However, that conversation usually revolves around the run and option game.

Both teams plan to utilize their deep running back rooms and their quarterbacks in the ground game, but the receiving game is an overlooked part of both of these offenses that could have a substantial impact come Thursday.

Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes received a major boost in the receiving game for the final week of fall camp, as transfer receivers Danny Scudero and Kam Perry returned from injuries that caused them to miss most of fall camp.

They were both leading receivers on their former teams in 2025 and arrived at Colorado with high expectations. In the spring, they lived up to them, receiving high praise from coaches and teammates.

In their absence, returning receivers Joseph Williams and Quentin Gibson along with Sacramento State Hornets transfer Ernest Campbell and Texas Longhorns transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. have shined in practice. The Buffaloes have a plethora of options at their disposal, but one question remains: will they use them?

While they won’t be used in the same way coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado receivers have been used thus far, they should have no problem finding roles. The Buffaloes will heavily utilize RPOs and play action, using the scheme to open up shots to the receivers.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Yellow Jackets, they are likely to see an uptick in passing from a year ago. In the 2025 edition of this matchup, although Georgia Tech pulled off the win, they didn’t have a receiver reach over 48 yards.

However, with a new quarterback at the helm in Alberto Mendoza, the offensive play style may be set to shift. Mendoza is more mobile than his older brother, 2025 Heisman Trophy Winner Fernando Mendoza, but he’s no Haynes King. Alberto Mendoza is still a talented passer, and the Yellow Jackets are likely to utilize his arm more heavily than what they did with King in 2025.

The likely candidates to lead the receiving core are Elon Phoenix transfer Isaiah Fuhrmann, Bowling Green Falcons transfer Rahkeem Smith and returning sophomore Jordan Allen.

Fuhrmann was a near-1,000-yard receiver in 2025, while the other two were key contributors on the offenses of their respective teams.

Which receiving game has the upper hand?

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams have underrated receivers who will likely make game-changing plays periodically throughout the game. While it won’t be the aspect of the offense that either team lives or dies by, it will still be crucial to the outcome.

As it stands, Colorado holds the advantage in its receiving room. Colorado not only has more proven talent but substantially more depth. Beyond those three aforementioned receivers, Georgia Tech heavily lacks experience in its receiver room.

The Buffaloes have six experienced and reliable targets in that room who can all make an impact at any given point in the game. If the Buffaloes are able to scheme open the pass against Georgia Tech’s stout defense, they’ll find several big plays throughout the course of the game.

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