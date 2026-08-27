Colorado Buffaloes Offense Receives Massive Boost Ahead of Season Opener

Colorado Buffaloes fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief now that wide receivers Kam Perry and Danny Scudero have returned to the practice field. The dynamic duo's return gives Colorado a much-needed boost just days before the start of the 2026 season.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the tough news regarding Ezra Christensen's eligibility decision, Colorado could use a bit of good news to lift spirits, and the return of two of Colorado's most anticipated receivers could be exactly what the Buffs needed to shift the energy back in the right direction ahead of kickoff in Atlanta.

Return to Action

Buffs coach Deion Sanders was true to his word when he told the media on Monday that Perry and Scudero would be back in time for the Buffs' season opener against Georgia Tech.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both receivers returned to practice on Wednesday wearing yellow jerseys, which signify a non-contact status. Still, their return is an encouraging sign for Colorado fans eager to see the new receiving corps come together.

Perry and Scudero's returns couldn't come at a better time, either. With one week remaining in fall camp before the Buffs take on the Yellow Jackets, they'll have limited time to get back up to speed with quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

However, based on recent practice footage shared by Well Off Media, that could be more than enough time. On Wednesday, Perry provided another early glimpse of what Colorado fans have to look forward to this season, hauling in a deep touchdown pass that immediately had fans buzzing.

Colorado Buffaloes Healthy Receiving Corps

While Colorado boasts perhaps one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the Big 12, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion hasn't yet had the opportunity to experiment with all of his top options on the field at the same time.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DeAndre Moore Jr., the transfer from Texas, and returning Buff Joseph Williams were both hurt in the spring. Then, once fall camp arrived, Scudero and Perry were sidelined. That's made it difficult for Marion and wide receivers coach Rashad Davis to get a complete look at what their revamped receiving corps can become.

On Monday, Davis spoke to the media about how excited he was to finally see all of Colorado's receivers back on the field.

"I'm very excited," Davis said. "It's gonna be extremely hard for some defenses to be able to deal with those types of guys."

After peeling back the numbers, it's easy to understand where coach Davis's excitement comes from.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos graduate assistant Rashad Davis (left) alongside head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Scudero is coming off a breakout season at San Jose State in which he earned All-American honors and led the country with 1,291 receiving yards on 88 receptions, to go along with 10 touchdowns. Perry had a breakout season of his own at Miami (Ohio), where he averaged an eye-popping 22.7 yards per catch, hauling in 43 catches for 976 yards and six touchdowns while earning First-Team All-MAC honors.

Moore is another proven weapon, reeling in 38 passes for 532 yards and four touchdowns at Texas last season, while Williams returns after leading Colorado's returning receivers with 37 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

That production gives Colorado a group of proven playmakers who can create opportunities for Lewis while forcing opposing defenses to account for multiple threats. Paired with Marion's Go-Go offense, which is designed to create opportunities for playmakers in space, the Buffs could finally have the pieces in place to pull off an upset in Atlanta.

Looking Ahead to Atlanta

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a couple of unfortunate setbacks, the Buffs finally have a healthy receiving corps back on the field and just in time for the season opener.

While the yellow jerseys indicate both Perry and Scudero still have some work to do before returning to full-contact action, their presence on the practice field is a welcome sight for a team that needs all of its firepower this season as it looks to bounce back from a tough 3-9 season.

Now, if their ability to stretch the field and make explosive plays can thrive in Marion's system the way fans hope it can, and Lewis can consistently "execute the plays called," Colorado could have the recipe to turn what was a stagnant passing attack into one of the most dangerous aerial assaults in the Big 12.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.