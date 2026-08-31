Deion Sanders Speaks Candidly on Colorado's Running Back Plans Before Georgia Tech

As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, their backfield has been a crucial point of discussion.

Buffs coach Deion Sanders previewed how the team will utilize that position group in its vital season opener during his Monday press conference.

What Deion Sanders said:

Opening Statement

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Wonderful walk today. God, wonderful. This campus is so darn beautiful. Truly a task going to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech. Coach Key is one of my favorites. Played the game. Tough, hard-nosed, detailed coach. That is going to be a tremendous challenge, but I love it. I absolutely love it. There are new parts of his staff that are phenomenal, guys that come from the professional level as well as the collegiate level,” Sanders said.

“They're playing a big role for him this season. Thank God that quarterback [Haynes King] is gone. That kid, that kid refused to lose a year ago, and he was definitely a difference maker. I think he had, what, 140 yards rushing? Something like that. 156. Thank you for checking. I wanted to settle for 140. Yeah, this is a great team though, man. I love it,” Sanders said.

“Let me see, students of the week, Randon Fontenette, anthropology. Go ahead, Randon, Freeport, Texas. Danny Scudero, economics major. Love my Danny. Love Randon as well. He's been balling. Those two guys are truly difference-makers. Volleyball team swept all three matches this past weekend at the Buffs Classic. They're 3-0,” Sanders said.

“Soccer had an amazing comeback on the road at Michigan State, down 3-0 at the half, and they scored two goals in the second half. They're phenomenal. They're 3-1-1, but they are phenomenal,” Sanders said.

Colorado Buffaloes to use four to five running backs on Thursday

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, you're going to see four running backs. I promise you, you're going to see at least four. Possibly five. You're going to see that number because these guys- a few of them are complete, but some of them's skill set is so high in this area. You know, it may be catching the ball out the backfield; it may be running off tackle or outside zones, inside zones. I mean, some of these guys, a couple of them can do everything,” Sanders said.

“Some of them are really specialized, and you may see bangers on third and one, third and two, something like that, but all these guys-they love the game. They want to excel in the game, and they want to go to the next level. They all share that,” Sanders said.

Staff meetings during game week

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Oh, we meet every morning, bright and early. We watch the film together after practices. It's a multitude of things. A lot of inspiration, a lot of encouraging, a lot of challenging, a lot of identifying what could disable us and disarm us from going to the next level. Today was very interesting. It was a really, really good morning meeting. I challenged them tremendously. We went out on the field and had a great practice,” Sanders said.

“These coaches are really good. I've said that a multitude of times. I want you to truly believe me. They really are. But their communication with the young men that we have on the roster, to me, is second to none. It's some of the best I've ever seen,” Sanders said.

The mannerisms of his staff during game week

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The intensity is there. You can see it's not somewhat of a change, but you can see how, you know, the head is tilted down, and the shoulders are reared back like they know it's game week, but they've been consistently who they are from the beginning. I'm kind of skeptical when all of a sudden someone changes, because the kids can sense that, and oftentimes it's fear. It's not going to dominate. It's fear,” Sanders said.

“You start getting a little nervous about everything, but these coaches aren't like that. I mean, from A all the way to Z. So the whole staff was challenged this morning, and I like where they are.” Sanders said.

His players’ excitement for the season opener

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks with his father Deion Sanders during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Love it, man, you know, these young men are excited; they can't wait to go. It seemed like they've been practicing forever, but they hadn't let up. I mean, you could still see the intensity and passion, and we're in shells today. We didn't tackle or go all the way to the ground, but they're getting to the ball,” Sanders said.

“Linemen are getting down the field, making their blocks, doing some phenomenal things outside as well as with the running game. So I'm happy with where they are. They're excited about and anticipating Thursday night,” Sanders said.

Gauging the progress of his players

“It's tough. You know why? Because you practice against yourself. The offense is doing well; you're saying that the defense is horrible. Defense is doing well, you’re saying the offense is horrible, and so oftentimes that may not be the case. You may have two great teams, including special teams as well, but you really don't know because you're gauging them against your players,” Sanders said.

“But for my knowledge of the game of football, we're pretty good to me, like the level and the understanding of situational football in the game. These young men are really stepping up to the challenge,” Sanders said.

AJ Smith’s contributions

“Well, AJ is like a guy that can play the game, and that's also a nerd, and we like that. I mean, because we have some of those types of mentalities on the team. Some guys that really go that extra mile and want it all, and he's there for them,” Sanders said.

“He's helping the quarterbacks tremendously. He's helping the entire offense tremendously, as well as the defense, because we also ask him things from the opposite side of the ball and what he would be thinking at this point, because he has a lot of football knowledge under his belt. He's doing a great job,” Sanders said.

Practicing at night

“Oh, we did it last year as well. You want to change the body times. Like you can't go morning, morning, morning. Then all of a sudden, you pop up in Georgia. Got a night game, and everybody's sleepy around that time. So we're changing the body dynamics and the time of sleep, and we went all over everything with how many hours they get, everything,” Sanders said.

“But we had to come back this morning because we have a lot of things going on this afternoon, as well as we'll practice in the morning. Then we'll go to Georgia. Then we'll have a walk-through tomorrow evening around the same time that game time would be, and they're not to be up early at six or seven in the morning for breakfast. They could sleep in a little bit, because we're shifting their body time once again,” Sanders said.

“We're just trying to make sure we dot i's and cross t's. That's it,” Sanders said.

What he’s looking forward to against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I want to see how they get to the ball defensively because Marve has them flying. They're flying to the ball. When you fly to the ball like that, you should see turnovers. Consequently, I want to see the explosiveness of some of the backs that we have because we've been seeing it, and I want to see that once again, offensive linemen are doing a wonderful job in the run as well as the pass game, and making the quick decisions to get the balls to these playmakers,” Sanders said.

“We got some guys that are really fast, man. I mean, I'm talking about they can go; they can change the dynamics of a game instantaneously. We just got to get the ball to them, put it in their hands quickly, and let them do what they do because they've been doing what they do for a long time now in college football. So I'm excited. I'm excited,” Sanders said.

“Special teams as well for Mate [Damon Greaves]. He's one of the best punters in the country, and I can't wait to see him do his thing because he's been so consistent all through practices so far. Still, it's a challenge of who's going to be the field goal kicker? Haven't decided that yet,” Sanders said.

Hajj-Malik Williams’ impact on the quarterback room

Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) warms up prior to the LA Bowl against the California Golden Bears at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Well, Hajj is truly dynamic. He's quarterbacking this offense. I mean, who better to have to speak into the lives of these young men? And he's not that far removed from the game that they could understand him, and he has a maturity to him that he can relate to the players. But he's also going to gain respect as a coach, which he has. I love the staff over there, but what he brings to the table is mental and physical toughness,” Sanders said.

“And when Coach Marion gets on their butt, or I get on their butt, and they're having a pity party, he knows how to go lift them back up because he's been in that place. He's been there and done that. I love what this guy's all about. We just got finished with a walk, having a tremendous conversation as well,” Sanders said.

The coaching staff’s post-practice walks

“Yeah, they're fun. They're really fun, and we unite, man. I mean, it's like a bunch of young men are on a walk around campus, and we take turns. And the walk was dynamic. One of the ladies, Deja, that came from Jackson with me. She was leading it today, and I think she got up to like 2.2 miles. This was the second-longest walk that we had. Coach Hart was the first. I mean, I think he's 2.5 because he got mad because he went the wrong way, so he punished us,” Sanders said.

“But walks have been pleasant. They've been great. They've united us tremendously,” Sanders said.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech's running back Justice Haynes speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, he's really good. He's he's dynamic. He can score from anywhere on the field. He's tough. He's physical. He's been there, done that. I think he averaged what, a buck 22 last season. I mean, the kid can play, man. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to keep him contained; we are fully aware of wherever he's going to line up on Thursday night. We will be aware of who he is. Trust me, this kid can flat out play,” Sanders said.

Scheduling a tough opponent to start the season

“Well, let's not get this mistaken. Everybody wants a dub, whether it's a layup or whether you got to fight for it. Everybody wants to start out with a W. Georgia Tech is not a layup by any means. We are not a layup to them by any means, so it's going to be a tremendous task. Like I said, I got the utmost respect for Coach Key and that staff that he's assembled, and I'm sure he feels the same. And it was a tremendous battle last season, and they had a quarterback that refused to lose, and I love that. I love that. I want to flip it all. I really do,” Sanders said.

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