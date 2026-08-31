How Offensive Similarities Fuel Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Week 1 Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to kick off their season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday in a matchup of two eerily similar teams. The Buffaloes have implemented a new offensive scheme that closely resembles that of the Yellow Jackets, and it’ll make for a Week 1 slugfest.

Both teams feature their running backs heavily and also factor in their quarterbacks to the run game with regularity. Here’s a look at how each team’s running game stacks up against the other in the season opener.

Colorado Buffaloes

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes restructured their backfield to implement Marion’s scheme, and it has looked like a success thus far. The Buffaloes’ specialty will be alternating backs of different skill sets.

The scheme heavily utilizes 21 personnel, with both running backs split out to one side of the quarterback. This creates opportunities to utilize the triple-option, allowing the quarterback to pick which player of a particular skill set would be best to give the ball to based on the read he makes on the defense.

Sep 30, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) carries up the middle with Utah Tech Trailblazers Brevin Hamblin closing at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Colorado features one primary bruiser in its backfield: 6-2, 205-pound Sacramento State Hornets transfer Damian Henderson II. He has taken strides in fall camp after being the Hornets’ second-leading rusher a year ago.

Alongside him, the Buffs have two hybrids who are effective in both power run sets and when using their speed on outside runs. Those players are returning running back Micah Welch, who led Colorado in rushing last season with 384 yards, and Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Richard Young.

Then, Colorado has two speedsters in DeKalon Taylor and JaQuail Smith, who will be weapons in option and passing sets.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Yellow Jackets likely won’t use as many different backs as Colorado, they may end up handing the ball off more frequently. While Colorado’s scheme features its fair share of passing, the Yellow Jackets were one of the most run-heavy teams in the country last year. They tallied a total of 2,567 yards on the ground in 2025 with a combination of their top two running backs and their quarterback, Haynes King.

The Yellow Jackets’ top two backs will likely be Michigan Wolverines transfer Justice Haynes and returning star Malachi Hosley.

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech's running back Justice Haynes speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haynes began his career with the Crimson Tide, rushing for a combined 616 yards and nine touchdowns in two years. He then transferred to the Wolverines for the 2025 season, where he took a step forward in his production. He tallied 857 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground as the Wolverines’ second-leading rusher. He is a similar hybrid back to Welch and Young, though his 210-pound frame helps him to lean into his power running style a bit more.

Hosley was a terrific second option to Jamal Haynes in the backfield last season, tallying 697 yards and seven touchdowns. His breakaway speed was an effective contrast to Haynes’ power running style, and it was used to gash a number of defenses. Prior to his days in Atlanta, Hosley was a 1,000-yard rusher for the Pennsylvania Quakers of the Ivy League in the FCS.

Which Run Game Holds the Advantage?

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Colorado holds the versatility advantage, the Yellow Jackets hold the upper hand as it stands.

The Buffaloes have plenty of potential in their backfield and an offensive scheme that supports the run game. However, Georgia Tech has more proven talent in its backfield, along with running backs J.P. Powell and Chad Alexander, who have been meaningful contributors for them in the past.

Still, the Buffaloes’ defense believes that playing against the ‘Go-Go’ offense in practice on a daily basis has them prepared to slow down Georgia Tech’s dominant run offense.

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s definitely beneficial,” said Colorado linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron in his Thursday presser. “Because going against an option offense tests every single rule of your defense. You get so many exotic looks, so they definitely have us prepared for anything that we could see.”

Stopping that run is a personal matter to Lampron and the Buffs’ defense, so while the results still wait to be seen, he and his teammates have great confidence in what they’ll bring to the table come Thursday.

“It’s definitely personal,” Lampron said. “It’s just saying they’re tougher than us, and that’s just something we’re going to have to see when we get out there. I’m so excited for our guys to get this challenge and I know we’ve been working so hard this entire year, so I’m just excited to go out there.”

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