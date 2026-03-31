Colorado Buffaloes' Pro Day Attracts Large Audience of NFL Scouts

As unkind as 2025 was to the Colorado Buffaloes, coach Deion Sanders can still accomplish one of his most crucial missions with those who were part of it.

Nearly every NFL team had representatives at Colorado's pro day, or NFL Showcase, on Tuesday. The event featured 19 recent graduates from last season's Buffaloes and helped the dream of "Coach Prime" to help each player reach the next level get closer to reality.

Almost All NFL Teams At Colorado's Pro Day

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

28 NFL franchises attended the pro day, according to DNVR's Scott Procter. He spotted scouts from 14, including:

- Chicago Bears

- Denver Broncos

- Cleveland Browns

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Arizona Cardinals

- Washington Commanders

- Dallas Cowboys

- Philadelphia Eagles

- New York Giants

- Detroit Lions

- Jacksonville Jaguars

- Seattle Seahawks

- New England Patriots

- Tennessee Titans

Both conference champions, Seattle and New England, were in attendance. With the NFL draft fast approaching on April 23, many more stopped by Boulder to check out some of last year's best.

While the Buffs went 3-9 and won just one Big 12 game, there was no shortage of talent. Center Zarian McGill, offensive guard Zylon Crisler, cornerbacks Preston Hodge and Ivan Yates, linebacker Jeremiah Brown and kicker Alejandro Mata were among Colorado's most productive and reliable players in 2025. All of them took part in the showcase

Many more have traits that could exceed their accomplishments from Boulder in the pros, such as quarterback Kaidon Salter, wide receiver Sincere Brown and offensive lineman Xavier Hill. The trio stood out at the pro day despite struggling to find key roles within Colorado's offense.

Colorado's Pro Day Standouts

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salter had the day's best vertical leap (unofficially), reaching 35.5 inches. He also clocked a 4.61-second 40-yard dash. Both marks would have ranked fourth among quarterbacks at last month's NFL Scouting Combine.

His athleticism was never a question, but what makes him unlikely to be drafted was his decision-making and processing. Salter started the Buffs' first three games before the surprising rise of quarterback Ryan Staub and struggles that led to a pivot to Julian Lewis. Ultimately, he rode the bench for large portions of the season.

Brown had a blistering 40-yard dash of 4.38 seconds, displaying the track speed that made him great in spurts for the Buffaloes. He never found consistency getting open, but did well to take the top off of defenses, scoring 71 and 68-yard touchdowns early last fall. The dash would have ranked in the top-10 at the NFL Combine.

#CUBuffs WR Sincere Brown going deep against air at Pro Timing Day —> pic.twitter.com/XHyH1svaNq — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) March 31, 2026

Hill made his mark in multiple drills. The 313-pounder ran a 40-yard dash of 5 seconds flat, another sprint that unofficially would have been top-10 at the NFL Combine. Additionally, his vertical leap was 30 inches.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Hill (71) in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While he didn't start every game, Hill had a solid lone season with the Buffaloes. The former Memphis Tigers star was Pro Football Focus's Big 12 Offensive Left Guard of the Week in Week 5 and entered the year with several Preseason All-Big 12 honors.

Hill was third on Colorado's offensive line in snaps played, appearing in 11 games and starting 10. He allowed three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. Still, he was graded the third-best pass blocker in the Big 12 and was the top-rated guard, according to CUBuffs.com.

All measurements unofficial.