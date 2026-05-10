Deion Sanders' Nike Air Max Shoes Have An Exciting New Look

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is known for more than just football, such as his style. That was on full display during “Coach Prime’s” playing career and even now as a coach. Sanders has a partnership with Nike and has a new shoe arriving on store shelves.

Deion Sanders' New-Look Shoes

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders has a new look Nike Air DT Max ’96 Low sneaker. Footwear News dove into some of the changes in this updated sneaker. Check out the look below.

Deion Sanders’ Newly Updated Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Arriving in Stores Right Now https://t.co/gKST5k4e8b — Footwear News (@FootwearNews) May 6, 2026

“The shoe’s claw pattern, which is typically done up all leather or a leather and unblock mix, sees the addition of a breathable mesh,” Riley Jones of Footwear News writes. “But the biggest change is perhaps the removal of the sneakers signature midfoot strap…in the interest of shedding weight and making the shoe more wearable casually.”

Deion Sanders is not just one of the most prominent athletes in football, but in all of sports. His gear has been worn by stars in other sports, including basketball. During 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James showed off his shoes, which was a combination of James’s signature LeBron 21 shoe with Sanders’ Air DT Max ’96. Check it out below.

LeBron paying tribute to Deion Sanders with the Nike LeBron 21 & Air DT Max ’96 mashup sneakers 👟



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/uzcAan4asN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 19, 2024

Sanders also has a signature Nike Diamond Turf shoe that Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry wore before a game this year.

Stephen Curry arrived in the Nike Diamond Turfs today against Atlanta — Deion Sanders’ classic ’90s signature shoe. pic.twitter.com/h8kDXjH2E0 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 12, 2026

Deion Sanders Career From Playing to Coaching

August 3, 2011; Canton, OH, USA; Deion Sanders at the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Aside from his fashion, Deion Sanders was arguably the greatest defensive back in NFL history. Sanders was selected No. 5 overall in the 1989 NFL Draft after playing for the Florida State Seminoles in college from 1985-1988. He was a Unanimous All-American in 1987 and 1988.

His NFL career spanned from 1989-2005. Sanders was a six-time First-team All-Pro, two-time Second-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, the 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time Super Bowl champion.

For his NFL career, he has 512 total tackles, 53 interceptions (nine which were returned for touchdowns), and 10 forced fumbles. He also spent time returning kicks and punts, running back nine total for touchdowns. He was inducted into both the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sideline during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. | Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After his playing days were over, Sanders spent in the media covering games with NFL Network. Once his kids began to rise in the ranks of playing football, he started coaching. Sanders got his first collegiate head coaching job with Jackson State in 2020. Following the 2022 season, he was hired by Colorado.

Sanders now has three years under his belt as the head coach in Boulder. He has accumulated an overall record of 16-21. 2026 will be his fourth season and he will be looking to get the Buffaloes back in a bowl. Colorado is coming off their worst season under Sanders in 2025, when they went 3-9.

The Buffaloes will kick off their 2026 season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech beat the Buffs in Boulder last season.

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