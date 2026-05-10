Deion Sanders' Nike Air Max Shoes Have An Exciting New Look
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Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is known for more than just football, such as his style. That was on full display during “Coach Prime’s” playing career and even now as a coach. Sanders has a partnership with Nike and has a new shoe arriving on store shelves.
Deion Sanders' New-Look Shoes
Deion Sanders has a new look Nike Air DT Max ’96 Low sneaker. Footwear News dove into some of the changes in this updated sneaker. Check out the look below.
“The shoe’s claw pattern, which is typically done up all leather or a leather and unblock mix, sees the addition of a breathable mesh,” Riley Jones of Footwear News writes. “But the biggest change is perhaps the removal of the sneakers signature midfoot strap…in the interest of shedding weight and making the shoe more wearable casually.”
Deion Sanders is not just one of the most prominent athletes in football, but in all of sports. His gear has been worn by stars in other sports, including basketball. During 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James showed off his shoes, which was a combination of James’s signature LeBron 21 shoe with Sanders’ Air DT Max ’96. Check it out below.
Sanders also has a signature Nike Diamond Turf shoe that Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry wore before a game this year.
Deion Sanders Career From Playing to Coaching
Aside from his fashion, Deion Sanders was arguably the greatest defensive back in NFL history. Sanders was selected No. 5 overall in the 1989 NFL Draft after playing for the Florida State Seminoles in college from 1985-1988. He was a Unanimous All-American in 1987 and 1988.
His NFL career spanned from 1989-2005. Sanders was a six-time First-team All-Pro, two-time Second-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, the 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time Super Bowl champion.
For his NFL career, he has 512 total tackles, 53 interceptions (nine which were returned for touchdowns), and 10 forced fumbles. He also spent time returning kicks and punts, running back nine total for touchdowns. He was inducted into both the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
After his playing days were over, Sanders spent in the media covering games with NFL Network. Once his kids began to rise in the ranks of playing football, he started coaching. Sanders got his first collegiate head coaching job with Jackson State in 2020. Following the 2022 season, he was hired by Colorado.
Sanders now has three years under his belt as the head coach in Boulder. He has accumulated an overall record of 16-21. 2026 will be his fourth season and he will be looking to get the Buffaloes back in a bowl. Colorado is coming off their worst season under Sanders in 2025, when they went 3-9.
The Buffaloes will kick off their 2026 season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech beat the Buffs in Boulder last season.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1