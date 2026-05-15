Deion Sanders Adds New Twist To Shedeur Sanders’s NFL Draft Slide

After a historic career with the Colorado Buffaloes, quarterback Shedeur Sanders was stunned to see himself fall to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

During the draft slide that was nearly as historic as his college career, Buffs coach and Sanders’ father, Deion Sanders, was there to witness it all. Coach Prime revealed formerly undisclosed pain he and his son went through during the grueling experience in a recent interview with Garrett Bush.

Deion Sanders pulls back the curtain on his feelings during Shedeur Sanders’s NFL Draft slide

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In an exclusive interview on Bush’s Barber Shop podcast, Sanders revealed a formerly undisclosed feeling he had during his son’s NFL Draft slide.

“I’ve never told anybody this publicly,” Sanders said. “That was the first time in my life that I couldn’t fix it. I’ve always been able to fix it. But as that bull junk was going on, I couldn’t fix it.”

🔥 Painful. Shedeur & Draft. Coach Prime Feeling Helpless 🥺



"That was the 1st time in my life, that I couldn't fix it. He wanted me to fix it, and I didn't have the power to fix it. I felt like I wasn't there for my son"



📽️ @Gbush91 https://t.co/W4PoaTBfxS pic.twitter.com/kIyKVV4tDR — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) May 14, 2026

Sanders has always prided himself on being a great father to his sons and has worked hard to give them opportunities in their lives. He’s been by their side to help them in moments where they face tribulations, but during Shedeur Sanders’s draft slide, Coach Prime had to watch powerlessly as his son struggled.

“He wanted me to fix it,” Sanders said. “But I didn’t have the power to fix it, and that hurt. I felt like I wasn’t there for my son.”

Deion Sanders’s initial reaction to Shedeur Sanders’s NFL Draft slide

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and his father Deion Sanders on the sideline before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders was a projected first-round NFL Draft pick by most experts, so his fall to the fifth round was an unpleasant surprise to Coach Prime and most of the football world. Despite this, Deion Sanders reacted with patience and positivity.

“My Bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise,” said Sanders in a post on X. “And he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong! Please know God ain't done, and God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson and stop stressing.”

Sanders’s positivity was reflected in his son, who only praised God after his grueling experience.

“Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING,” said Shedeur Sanders in a post on X after being drafted.

Now knowing what Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders were feeling throughout the draft slide, these comments are an even more impressive display of faith and positivity in the face of trials.

Why Shedeur Sanders’s NFL Draft slide was a shock

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders’s fifth-round selection was a shock due to the career he carved out at Colorado.

In his two seasons with the Buffaloes, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns in 24 games. In 2023 and 2024, he recorded passer ratings of 151.7 and 168.2, respectively, while completing 71.7 percent of his passes.

In 2024, Sanders was named to the All-Big 12 First-Team, won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award, led all of college football in completion percentage, was a Second-Team All-American and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award. He also had his No. 2 jersey retired at Colorado following the conclusion of the season.

Given his laundry list of accomplishments in a pro-style offense, Sanders seemed like the perfect candidate for an NFL starting job. That expectation makes Coach Prime’s reaction to his son’s slide all the more understandable, as it was a truly unique experience.

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