Colorado Buffaloes Projected Inactive List Before Cincinnati
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The Colorado Buffaloes are taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday with bowl eligibility on the line. While Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his team cannot secure bowl eligibility with a win over Cincinnati, the Buffaloes could cap their ceiling at five wins with a loss, putting six wins and a bowl game out of reach.
Sanders and company have had to deal with multiple injuries throughout the year, namely the loss of wide receiver Danny Scudero for a majority of the season, but there are no huge surprises for the Buffaloes heading into the Cincinnati game.
Defensive back Cree Thomas has been listed as doubtful during the week, leaving his status in doubt for Saturday. If Thomas is in fact inactive against the Bearcats, the Buffaloes could be somewhat thin in the secondary. With Cincinnati's top two running backs listed on the availability reports leading up to the game, the Buffaloes' ability to defend the pass could be key.
Scudero remains out as does defensive back Naeten Mitchell. However, the Buffaloes' running back room appears to be at full strength with Micah Welch no longer listed on the injury report.
The Buffaloes and the Bearcats will release two more injury reports before squaring off on Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff. Still, the initial reports during the week offer signs as to which players will be inactive and which players may return for Colorado.
Colorado Buffaloes Thursday Availability Report
Out
Naeten Mitchell, defensive back
Danny Scudero, wide receiver
Braylon Edwards, defensive back
Corbin Laisure, tight end
Sam Gadie, defensive end
Doubtful
Carson Crawford, linebacker
Dylan Manuel, defensive lineman
Probable
Kaleb Mathis, wide receiver
Cincinnati Bearcats Availability Report
Out
Filip Maciorowski, linebacker
Questionable
Jacob Finley, cornerback
Cole Tabb, running back
Gi'Bran Payne, running back
Chidero Otutu, defensive lineman
Colorado vs. Cincinnati Betting Odds
The betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook favor Cincinnati by three points over Colorado. With home field advantage typically amounting to three points, the betting odds seem to view the Buffaloes and the Bearcats as relatively equal opponents. "Coach Prime" and his team only have one win away from Folsom Field in 2026, beating Georgia Tech on the road in the first game of the season.
Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson did not lead the Buffaloes to that victory, though, as the team started with quarterback Julian Lewis in the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the Buffs have yet to win two consecutive games since the first two matchups of the season.
With bowl eligibility on the line, can the Buffs avoid a letdown after an emotional upset win over Houston? Against the Cougars, Colorado's run game flashed as the Buffs picked up 249 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Cincinnati's defense ranks No. 112 in the nation, surrendering an average of 180 rushing yards per game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.