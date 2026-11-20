The Colorado Buffaloes are taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday with bowl eligibility on the line. While Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his team cannot secure bowl eligibility with a win over Cincinnati, the Buffaloes could cap their ceiling at five wins with a loss, putting six wins and a bowl game out of reach.

Sanders and company have had to deal with multiple injuries throughout the year, namely the loss of wide receiver Danny Scudero for a majority of the season, but there are no huge surprises for the Buffaloes heading into the Cincinnati game.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive back Cree Thomas has been listed as doubtful during the week, leaving his status in doubt for Saturday. If Thomas is in fact inactive against the Bearcats, the Buffaloes could be somewhat thin in the secondary. With Cincinnati's top two running backs listed on the availability reports leading up to the game, the Buffaloes' ability to defend the pass could be key.

Scudero remains out as does defensive back Naeten Mitchell. However, the Buffaloes' running back room appears to be at full strength with Micah Welch no longer listed on the injury report.

The Buffaloes and the Bearcats will release two more injury reports before squaring off on Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff. Still, the initial reports during the week offer signs as to which players will be inactive and which players may return for Colorado.

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb (3) takes a handoff from Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) during thjeir game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes Thursday Availability Report

Out

Naeten Mitchell, defensive back

Danny Scudero, wide receiver

Braylon Edwards, defensive back

Corbin Laisure, tight end

Sam Gadie, defensive end

Doubtful

Carson Crawford, linebacker

Dylan Manuel, defensive lineman

Probable

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Kaleb Mathis, wide receiver

Cincinnati Bearcats Availability Report

Out

Filip Maciorowski, linebacker

Questionable

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones safety Duhron Goodman (21) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats running back Gi'bran Payne (6) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Finley, cornerback

Cole Tabb, running back

Gi'Bran Payne, running back

Chidero Otutu, defensive lineman

Colorado vs. Cincinnati Betting Odds

The betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook favor Cincinnati by three points over Colorado. With home field advantage typically amounting to three points, the betting odds seem to view the Buffaloes and the Bearcats as relatively equal opponents. "Coach Prime" and his team only have one win away from Folsom Field in 2026, beating Georgia Tech on the road in the first game of the season.

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson did not lead the Buffaloes to that victory, though, as the team started with quarterback Julian Lewis in the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the Buffs have yet to win two consecutive games since the first two matchups of the season.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With bowl eligibility on the line, can the Buffs avoid a letdown after an emotional upset win over Houston? Against the Cougars, Colorado's run game flashed as the Buffs picked up 249 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Cincinnati's defense ranks No. 112 in the nation, surrendering an average of 180 rushing yards per game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.