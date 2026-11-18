The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for their second of three straight must-win games in order to clinch bowl eligibility. Their Week 12 matchup is a road test against the Cincinnati Bearcats, a team battling for bowl eligibility of its own.

In his Tuesday press conference, a practice-jersey-wearing Deion Sanders broke down his team's upcoming game.

What Deion Sanders said about the Cincinnati Bearcats

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They're physical, man. They run the heck out of the football. It's going to be a tremendous challenge to make sure we contain that, we prohibit that and put them in situations they're uncomfortable with. We have to be aggressive. We're tired of allowing opposing teams to dictate what we do. We want to dictate what they do by being aggressive on both sides of the ball, not only running the ball but taking advantage of the passing game that we do have," Sanders said.

"As well as being physical up front and getting to the second level and making things happen there. That's when you get the long runs. When we get to the second level, offensively. Defensively, it's nothing deep, nothing cheap. We say that every week to our cornerbacks, our DBs, and they were pretty good last week. Although that tight end [Patrick Overmyer], that kid was a pro. He's a pro from Houston. He was really, really, really, really good," Sanders said.

"And that quarterback is one of the best in the game. So they did what they had to do, but we came up with the plays when we needed to make them. But this team [Cincinnati] is a physical team. They play really well at home, really well at home. Second-half adjustments, they're profound in that when they go in there at halftime, they're doing their jobs and coming back out with a full head of steam. They're ready to play," Sanders said.

What #PlayForPrime means

"It means, 'I want to play for Prime.' That means, 'I'm going to give it my all.' I don't want to let them down. I should hashtag I'm playing. I'm coaching for them. That's what I should do. Just #ICoachForThem, because since I've been here, it hasn't been about the kids. When it's not about the kids, that's when it's a problem. It's about the kids, not only the athletic part of it, but I think since I've been here, we've talked about the academics," Sanders said.

"We talked about how they act in the community. We talked about how they act at home with their siblings and with their parents or loved ones. We want to dominate all of that, not just the football field. I know that's most important to many, but I want a good man when they leave this program," Sanders said.

What he hopes to build on from Friday's upset

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans rush the field following the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The unity of it all, meaning offensively supporting the defense wholeheartedly, defensively supporting the offense and both supporting special teams and everyone showing up at the same time. When we all catch the same bus, we're- I'm not going to say we're pretty darn good, but we could play this game at a high level," Sanders said.

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Defensive coordinator Chris Marve's impact

"[Chris] Marve has been outstanding ... The main thing about this is just putting guys in the right place to make plays. We've got to continue to put our guys in the right place to make plays, and oftentimes we've rotated them in the secondary until they really get comfortable. And sometimes we leave them out there, but until they're accustomed to being out there for a length of time and making plays, we've got to do what's best for the team," Sanders said.

"But he's doing a great job of dialing it up. We're going to be truly a little more aggressive this week, I feel, and we're going to make some things happen," Sanders said.

Naeten Mitchell and Danny Scudero injury updates

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't know their availability. I don't know if they're going to be available. I wouldn't bet on it. I'm not a betting man anyway. But what they bring to the table just by being around is tremendous," Sanders said.

The Colorado Buffaloes' road struggles with consistency

"I [talked about consistency] to our coaches and staff. It starts with the staff understanding what we're up against, understanding what we need to do. To be consistent, to take that same team that was out on the field Friday evening to Cincinnati, Ohio. The consistency of that, how we practice, how we prepare, the mentality, the physicality," Sanders said.

"There won't be much this week, but along the same lines of the way we practiced last week. But we were extremely physical in the game, so I want to kind of duplicate and replicate that tremendously this week," Sanders said.

If the Colorado Buffaloes need to change their routine on the road

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't know if it's the routine. I think it's the personnel on the other side and the coaching staff that beat us. I don't know if routine ever beat me. I never sat up here in a press conference after the game, and I played the game for 14 years. I played a lot of baseball games, and I never said, man, that routine got me today, boy. It kicked my butt. It's the players, man, and the coaches," Sanders said.

"We got to do a better job, starting with- I got to do a better job at rallying this team together, making sure they're in the right places, the right personnel is on the field at all times, and we're doing the proper things to make sure we play our optimum best football," Sanders said.

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