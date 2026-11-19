The Colorado Buffaloes are faced with a must-win game against a tough 5-5 Cincinnati Bearcats squad in Week 12. The Buffaloes need to win out in order to make a bowl game, and of their two remaining games, this road contest is likely to be their toughest.

However, Colorado will still be battling injury concerns. Injuries have hampered the Buffaloes all season, and now, in their final push for a bowl game, they may be a defining component of the week once again.

Out

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Naeten Mitchell during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Naeten Mitchell

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Defensive back Braylon Edwards

Defensive end Sam Gadie

Each week the Buffaloes go without Mitchell, concern is raised about their secondary. Although Randon Fontenette held it down in Week 11, it took an All-Big 12 performance to do so. He recorded 13 tackles, 12 solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble en route to the Buffaloes’ third straight Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Award.

While Ben Finneseth didn’t appear to be a major liability, that was largely due to the pressure Fontenette took off of him. That type of thing will appear on film, though, and as long as Mitchell isn’t in the defensive backfield, Colorado runs the risk of that weakness getting exposed.

As for the other players already ruled out for this game, it’s nothing new. They’ve been out for the majority of the season at this point, and none except Scudero were likely to have had an impact. It’s interesting to note that Scudero hasn’t been removed from the injury report like Demetrius Hunter was for his season-ending injury, meaning Colorado may be holding out hope for his potential return either next week or for a potential bowl game.

Doubtful

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Cornerback Cree Thomas

Tight end Corbin Laisure

Colorado’s secondary will certainly be in for depth issues if Cree Thomas isn’t able to go on Saturday. Although he has struggled this season, he’s been a consistent starter for the Buffaloes since Week 1. In his absence, Colorado may get thin in the secondary if other injuries arise or in nickel sets. Watch for Makari Vickers and RJ Johnson to step up, but behind them, it becomes a mixed bag.

As for Laisure, he has flown under most fans’ radar as a rotational blocking tight end in Colorado’s offense. Noticing his impact when he’s playing may be difficult, but if Colorado has a hard time running the ball in some of the 13-personnel that offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has been breaking out lately, Laisure’s absence may be why.

Questionable

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Kaleb Mathis

Defensive lineman Dylan Manuel

Manuel exited Colorado’s game against the then-No. 14 Houston Cougars due to an injury, and based on the fact that he didn’t return to action, it is a positive sign that there’s still a chance he’ll play this week. If the Buffaloes hope to stop Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb (who may or may not play, as he’s listed as questionable himself), having Manuel to help seal gaps on the interior would go a long way.

Probable

Kicker Elliot Arnold

Colorado held up in Arnold’s absence, as kicker Daniel Gerlach stepped up well. But Arnold had become Mr. Consistency for the Buffaloes prior to his injury, and he also has a bit more range than Gerlach for field goals. As far as the Buffs are concerned, only missing Arnold for a week is a major win with two crucial games remaining.

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