Colorado Buffaloes' Projected Injury Inactives Against Northwestern

The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Weber State Wildcats 52-21 on Saturday, Sept. 12, and the game day offered another glimpse into the team's current injury situation. After defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a thrilling comeback victory, the Buffaloes are riding high to start the season.

Still, like the rest of college football teams around the country, Colorado is dealing with multiple injuries ahead of week 3. The Buffaloes are scheduled to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on the road, the team's final non-conference game before facing Big 12 opponents. Once conference play begins, the Buffaloes will submit official injury reports throughout the week, offering information on the status of various injuries.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, however, it remains to be seen how injured Colorado is ahead of Northwestern.

Colorado Buffaloes Injuries

According to 247Sports' Jack Carlough, 10 Colorado Buffaloes were dressed in street clothes, sidelined for the game against Weber State. Colorado wide receivers Kaleb Mathis and Hykeem Williams as well as defensive linemen Vili Taufatofua, Yamil Talib, and Sam Gadie did not play for the Buffs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, offensive linemen Demetrius Hunter, Jose Soto, and Taj White were all sidelined with injuries in week 2. As a result, the injuries to both the offensive and defensive line beg the question if Colorado has enough depth in the trenches.

Additionally, Colorado coach Deion Sanders revealed that he does not expect wide receiver Danny Scudero to play against Northwestern after suffering a foot injury during fall camp. Through two games, Scudero has caught five passes for 24 yards.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Coach Prime" also touched on the status of wide receiver Kam Perry after an elbow injury has limited the transfer's performance.

“I don't know if Danny's going to be healthy this week. Kam definitely is going to be healthy. He's going to play; nothing happened to Kam. He's good. He's got to lock in a little more in understanding what we're trying to accomplish. But the kid can play the game. I mean, he makes plays in practice on a daily basis; love what he brings to the table. Just got to keep their energy up and keep that dog in the forefront of his mind because he is that,” Sanders said.

Colorado Buffaloes' Depth Questions

Colorado's starting five offensive linemen have remained the same for the first two games of the season, from left tackle to right tackle: Bo Hughley, Chauncey Gooden, Sean Kinney, Jayvon McFadden, and Leon Bell. The Buffs do have quality depth with offensive linemen like Lary Johnson III and Yahya Attia currently not starting, and freshman Xavier Payne earned some valuable game reps in the win over Weber State.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Bo Hughley (55) before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, even with Hunter sidelined, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes do have multiple options to turn to in case any more injuries take place on the offensive line. However, that depth outside of Johnson III and Attia is relatively unproven.

On the other side of the ball, Colorado's defensive line is led by Lamont Lester Jr. and Toby Anene, and defensive linemen Santana Hopper, Dylan Manuel, Samu Taumanupepe, and Immanuel Ezeogu have been key pieces of the rotation. However, can the Buffaloes sustain any more potential injuries to the defensive line room over the course of the season?

The latest injury updates from Colorado will come on Saturday when the team takes the field against Northwestern. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT on Sept. 19.

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