Colorado Fans Will Love Quarterback Commit Andre Adams' Take On Recruiting Class

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has spent much of the last year building Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class into one of the more intriguing groups in the Big 12, and four-star quarterback commit Andre Adams thinks the foundation is already in place for something big.

Adams said the class is starting to feel like a real unit that is together.

Andre Adams sees more than talent

Antioch High School quarterback Andre Adams, a Dandy Dozen selection for the 2026 TSSAA football season, poses for a portrait, Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colorado quarterback commit has become one of the more vocal recruits in the class, and he believes the Buffs are putting together something that can grow quickly once the group gets to Boulder. Adams said the class has talent, but talent alone is not the part that stands out to him.

“We have some elite talent, and we just have to put them in the right position,” Adams told High School Power Hour.

“The chemistry is already there,” Adams said.

That kind of confidence matters with Colorado’s recruiting pitch under Coach Prime pressing the idea that players who come to Boulder can build something together, and Adams sounds like someone who has bought into that.

Andre Adams headlines Colorado recruiting class

Antioch High School s, Andre Adams, runs the ball during the game at Cane Ridge High School in Antioch , Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adams is one of the key pieces in Colorado’s 2027 class and one of the reasons the group continues to draw attention nationally. The Antioch, Tennessee, quarterback committed to the Buffaloes earlier this year after giving the program a close look, and Colorado came away with one of its biggest recruiting wins in the cycle.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback posted huge numbers as a junior, completing 174 of 245 passes for 3,418 yards, 35 touchdowns and just one interception. He also added 855 rushing yards and 13 scores, giving Colorado a real dual-threat quarterback.

That production helped make him one of the more sought-after quarterbacks in the class and a major target for the Buffs as they continue stacking the roster.

Colorado Buffaloes recruiting class keeps growing

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s 2027 class has moved into a strong spot nationally, with 20 commitments and a ranking that places it among the better groups in the Big 12. The Buffaloes have built the class across several position groups, and Adams said the group already feels connected in a way that could help once the players arrive on campus.

That is part of what Colorado has been chasing since Sanders arrived. The Buffaloes want a class that can hold together, not just one that looks good on paper in July.

Adams has also been active in helping recruit others to Boulder, which usually says plenty about how invested a quarterback commit is in a class. Recruits often talk about wanting to be part of something special, but Adams seems to be leaning into that role as a builder.

Why this matters for Colorado

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado has made real progress in recruiting this season, but the next step is to continue to create stability. Adams’ comments suggest the Buffs believe they already have the chemistry that can carry a class and change the culture for the next three seasons.

That is especially important for a program that has spent the last three seasons struggling to get high school commits. Sanders has changed the focus on recruiting, and players like Adams help show that the recruiting side is finally catching up.

The Buffaloes are still working to finish the 2027 class, but if Adams is right, the group may already be stronger than most people realize.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.