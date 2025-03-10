Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition: Kaidon Salter vs. Julian Lewis?
The Colorado Buffaloes got two years of stellar quarterback play from Shedeur Sanders, but with Sanders heading off to the 2025 NFL Draft, Colorado will need to turn their attention to the next player in line to direct their offense.
Over the offseason, the Buffs managed to transform their quarterback room rather quickly, flipping four-star quarterback Julian Lewis away from the USC Trojans and landing Liberty's Kaidon Salter via the transfer portal. Which quarterback will Colorado coach Deion Sanders entrust to run his offense, Salter or Lewis?
With the newfound additions to the position room, Coach Prime and the Buffs find themselves entrenched in quarterback controversy for the first time in quite a while. Despite a glaring gap in experience, both players offer their own unique reasons for why they should be Sanders' successor in Boulder.
Salter has become a well-traveled figure in his college career. After initially signing with Tennessee out of high school in 2021 and enrolled early for spring practices, he left the program before the fall and transferred to Liberty. Salter became one of the most decorated players in school history at Liberty, culminating in the 2023 Conference USA MVP award.
Pete Nakos of On3 listed Salter as one of the key quarterback transfers to watch heading into the season.
"With Shedeur Sanders off to the NFL, Colorado has a hole to fill at quarterback this spring.has brought in Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and top-100 recruit Julian Lewis to compete for the job. Salter has proven himself as one of the top mid-major quarterbacks in the three seasons at Liberty. The question is now if he can beat out Lewis and take the starting job at Colorado," Nakos said.
Salter enters the quarterback battle as the far more experienced option, but Lewis offers youth, potential, and excitement at the position.
After flipping away from the Trojans, Lewis enters Colorado as the sixth-highest rated recruit and the highest-rated quarterback prospect ever to sign with the Buffs.
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports said the Lewis has the ability to contribute right away to winning games for Colorado.
"Lacks elite physical traits, but is an elite distributor of the football with his quick release and advanced mechanics," Ivins said. "Overall, projects as a new-age point guard that can push the tempo in a modern spread attack with his pin-point accuracy and savvy decision making. Smaller stature is not ideal, but has the skills and confidence to win games on Saturdays – and potentially right away."
It's a good problem to have for Colorado as they have two, more than competent options to take snaps behind center for them to open 2025. Spring practices for the Buffaloes begin on Tuesday, March 11, bringing Sanders and company one step closer to deciding on a starting quarterback.