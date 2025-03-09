Is Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders Most Accurate Passer In 2025 NFL Draft?
Over the course of the 2024 season, one thing became crystal clear for the Colorado Buffaloes.
After having one of the most productive seasons in school history, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the best passers in the country and could become the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the offseason has progressed deeper and deeper into draft season, Sanders' strengths have become well-known by this point. One of the most accurate quarterbacks throughout college football, Sanders had 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this past season.
The accuracy from Sanders was on display multiple times throughout the year. He had at least six games where he completed at least 75 percent of his passes. At times throughout the season, the Buffs were single-handily kept in games by Sanders' play. He helped led Colorado to nine wins, their most in a season since 2016.
Jordan Reid of ESPN said the biggest trait that stands out about the No. 2 quarterback prospect is his accuracy.
"When protected in the pocket, Sanders' rhythm, calm demeanor and accuracy are among the best in the country. He shows great ball location in the short and underneath areas. Despite facing pressure on 40.3% of his dropbacks (15th highest in the FBS), he ranked first in completion percentage (74%). Sanders' 6.5% off-target rate was the third-lowest mark in the FBS," Reid said.
Sanders completed at least 30 passes in five games, including completing 34 of 40 passes in a 31-28 loss to Kansas State on Oct. 12.
Reid isn't the only draft expert who believes in Sanders' ability to place the ball.Lance Zierlein of NFL.com thinks Sanders' accuracy is the highlight of his draft profile.
"Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter. He’s slow-twitch with standard arm talent and a longer release, but he worked around those limitations with anticipation and accuracy. The tape says he has the necessary qualities to become a solid game manager," Zierlein said.
The Texas native has been projected to land across numerous spots in the first round. Sanders fits in with any team inside the top 3 picks. Each team has a big hole at the quarterback position, but when taking a deeper look at the potential landing spots for Sanders, the New York Giants at the No. 3 pick stands out among the teams.
Sanders could be a perfect fit with Giants, both on and off the field. The ability for Sanders to work well within a pocket and deliver to routes on time meshes well with Giants' head coach Brian Daboll's scheme. On top of that, the big market of New York coupled with Sanders' confidence and assertiveness makes the fit work.