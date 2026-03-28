Colorado Cornerback Reveals Unique Relationship With Julian Lewis, Isaac Wilson
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At Friday’s press conference, Colorado Buffaloes freshman cornerback Preston Ashley had much to say about the team’s quarterbacks.
The competition between returning Buffs quarterback Julian Lewis and Utah transfer Isaac Wilson has been fierce, and Ashley weighed in on what he’s seen from the duo and the relationship he’s formed with them.
Preston Ashley’s relationship with the quarterbacks
Despite being from different position groups, Ashley has formed a close connection with the Buffs’ two frontrunners for the starting quarterback job. Out of all the players on the team, Ashley claimed to talk the most with Lewis and Wilson, along with freshman running back Kaneal Sweetwyne.
“Out of all the people on the team, I’d say that me, Isaac, Julian and Kaneal talk the most,” Ashley said. “I always joke with them, I’m always messing with them, poking fun at them…my relationship with all the quarterbacks is so good.”
The type of chemistry they have established early in the spring season is a sight for sore eyes in the CU coaching staff. Between coach Deion Sanders missing the majority of preseason camp amid his battle with bladder cancer and a lack of locker room leadership emerging, the Buffaloes struggled to find an identity for much of the 2025 season.
“When you step up, and you step out and want to claim that leadership position, that puts a target on you because you gotta ball,” said Coach Prime after CU’s loss to TCU. “A lot of guys these days are reluctant to step into that role because they're gonna be held accountable.”
The type of chemistry this group has established is where leadership begins.
Quarterbacks helping Preston Ashley’s development
Ashley was quickly put on notice by the duo upon his arrival at spring practice. His first taste of defending an FBS quarterback served as a wake-up call.
“To go against them every day, at first it was eye-opening,” Ashley said. “Because I’ve never seen a college quarterback. They were throwing it over my head.”
The way the quarterbacks were playing demanded Ashley’s respect, and he saw how much he could learn from them.
“The relationship that I have with them, it just builds me up as a player,” Ashley said. “Because sometimes I ask them, ‘If you come out in this [formation], and we’re in this defense, what could I do in this position?’ It’s a back and forth gain, they ask me questions, I ask them questions.”
Colorado cornerbacks need to develop quickly in 2026
The development of young defenders is always important, but in 2026, pressure will be on the young cornerbacks to step up early in their careers.
“This would actually be the first time since I’ve been here that we’re really expecting those guys to come in and play now,” said inside cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis. “They’ve got that type of ability.”
For a young cornerback like Ashley, having the help in development from not only the coaching staff, but the quarterback room as well can set Colorado’s cornerback room ahead of the curve during spring practice.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.