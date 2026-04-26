Ranking Colorado NFL Departures From Most to Least Impactful

As the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders look ahead to next season following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, one thing to pay attention to is how much the losses to the NFL will hurt Colorado next season.

So it is time to rank the NFL losses from least to most important for the Buffaloes.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) runs by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Jordan Allen (91) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Kaidon Salter

After an up-and-down season for Colorado in 2025, quarterback Kaidon Salter declared for the NFL draft and has now received a mini-camp invite from the Tennessee Titans.

During the 2025 season, the quarterback room was in constant change, and Salter was unable to hold on to the starting job as he recorded 1,414 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 62.5 percent of his passes.

With redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis set to start for the next season, the quarterback room seems to be in pretty good hands as Salter tries to start his NFL career.

Anquin Barnes

On the defensive line, defensive tackle Anquin Barnes leaves Colorado after being a solid rotational piece upfront, recording 22 tackles. Barnes is set to compete for a roster spot after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants.

Following a tough season for Colorado’s defensive line, significant changes were made, bringing in solid players like Santana Hopper and Dylan Manuel, which should mitigate the loss of Barnes heading into 2026.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Arden Walker

The Buffaloes will also now be without defensive end Arden Walker, who signed his undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

During 2025 with the Buffaloes, Walker recorded 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Walker was a solid player on the edge for Colorado, but with additions including Vili Taufatofua and Immanuel Ezeogu on the edge, Colorado’s defensive line should be in good shape.

Zylon Crisler

Along Colorado’s offensive line, guard Zylon Crisler declared for the NFL Draft and is still awaiting his first professional opportunity. Last season with the Buffaloes, Crisler was solid, as he allowed zero sacks, three quarterbacks, and 15 quarterback hurries, and was able to create lanes for Colorado’s running backs with his 6-7 and 340-pound frame.

The offensive line as a whole was a struggle for Colorado last season, which led to Coach Prime and the coaching staff bringing in a significant amount of transfers, especially on the interior, with guards Jose Soto and Jayvon McFadden being two of the top names. With these new additions, Colorado should have a solid interior offensive line next season.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Hill (71) in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Xavier Hill

Colorado will also lose guard Xavier Hill after he signed his undrafted free agent deal with the New York Jets, hoping to jumpstart his NFL career. He’ll provide solid size on the interior for the Buffaloes and allow just three sacks, one quarterback hit, and 11 hurries.

During his time with Colorado, he showed that he could hold up and pass protection, and he has the potential to create rushing lanes for the Buffaloes' backs. With his loss as well, Colorado has done what was required to fill the void with several additions on the interior, which again includes Soto and McFadden as the primary ones.

Losing both Hill and Crisler will be tough, mainly for Colorado’s depth until the new offensive linemen prove that they hold their own in the Big 12.

Sincere Brown

On the perimeter, the Buffaloes lose one of their more reliable receivers from last season after Sincere Brown signed his undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brown has a great opportunity to contribute in the NFL after recording 22 receptions for 376 yards and two touchdowns last season. Brown has solid speed after running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at Colorado's Pro Day, which turned some heads. Brown also has great size with his 6-5, giving him the ability to go make a contested catch when he needs it.

With Brown leaving Colorado, the Buffaloes did make several great additions with wide receivers Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr. coming to Colorado to join returners Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams. Brown provided solid depth, and Colorado may miss him significantly if injuries start to rack up in the receiver room.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Preston Hodge

The player that Colorado should miss the most is cornerback Preston Hodge after signing his undrafted free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he joins former Buff, Travis Hunter.

Hodge was one of the more consistent players for Colorado in the secondary last season,n and that showed up on the stat sheet in a major way. In the 2025 campaign with Colorado, Hodge recorded 13 pass breakups, which led the Big 12, in addition to one interception. As Hodge showcases his tremendous ball skills and continues to develop them, he could become a solid NFL cornerback.

After losing Hodge, the Buffaloes had to adapt and add significant cornerback depth. Some of those additions include Cree Thomas, Justin Eaglin, Boo Carter, and Emory Floyd. These players have a great opportunity to pan out for Colorado, but if the secondary struggles with injuries and making plays on the ball, this could be looked back on as the hardest losses for the Buffaloes to fill.

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